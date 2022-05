WYOMING, Mich. — One person and an infant were seriously injured Thursday in a crash involving a semi-truck in Wyoming. The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. on 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue. Police say a semi was eastbound on 28th Street when it struck a car traveling northbound on Burlingame Avenue. Another vehicle, which was waiting at a left turn light, was also struck during the crash.

