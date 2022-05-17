METS offering free bus rides in Evansville two days only
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System announced Monday that they’re offering free bus trips for all passengers on Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, April 25.Owensboro unveils new electric public bus
The City of Evansville says their offer comes as they continue to promote the use of public transportation. The free bus rides are only offered those two days only from 4 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
To learn more about METS and their services, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
