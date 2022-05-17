METS offering free bus rides in Evansville two days only

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System announced Monday that they’re offering free bus trips for all passengers on Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, April 25.

The City of Evansville says their offer comes as they continue to promote the use of public transportation. The free bus rides are only offered those two days only from 4 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

To learn more about METS and their services, click here .

(FILE: City of Evansville)

