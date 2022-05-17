ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County teens honored for their commitment to their community

By Bradley Wells
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Teen Court program hosted a special dinner Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Gaines Estates. The Fayette County Teen Court program gives juvenile offenders of certain misdemeanor crimes an alternative to traditional court procedures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpUZv_0fgPgXqa00

The entire court, aside from the judge, is made up of youth volunteers from 7th to 12th graders. Program director Diane Callison said at a dinner Monday the program has a huge impact on her community.

With the school year coming to an end, 12th-grade volunteers graduate and move on, the dinner Monday was to honor two teen court graduates and their service.  Callison presented two graduating seniors, Hannah Hunter with a $1,000 scholarship and Christopher Smith with a $500 scholarship.

Hannah says she may pursue a career in law in college thanks to a special influence in her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP9O3_0fgPgXqa00
Hannah Hunter (left) presented with a $1,000 college scholarship

Christopher hopes to take what he’s learned into a law career or philosophy.

As for Hannah and Christopher, both say their time in the Teen Court Program was a worthwhile adventure and encourages all to volunteer. Aside from helping their community, the learning experience can have a lasting impact far after graduating from high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kesCE_0fgPgXqa00
Christopher Smith (left) presented with a $500 college scholarship

For more information on the Fayette County Teen Court program and how to volunteer visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Students at Princeton Senior High School surprised with scholarships

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics. Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise. Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students. Alex […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local church put together lunch for Bluefield first responders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area. To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Music teacher aims to incorporate mindfulness in school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crescent Elementary School Music teacher Brittany McGuire said everyone in education suffered unprecedented burnout throughout the pandemic. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the teacher burnout across the United States has been higher than it’s ever been,” said McGuire. “There’s been a lot of extra things put on everyone, but especially in education, […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Society
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

One teacher sent students off with handwritten letters

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – With the school year coming to an end, one Coal City Elementary teacher sent each of his fifth-graders off to middle school with a handwritten letter. Each fall, teachers see new faces in their classrooms. Throughout the school year, they teach their kids language arts and math, history and science. […]
COAL CITY, WV
Hinton News

Chief Deputy presented with commendation

A Summers County Sheriff's Deputy recently received a commendation for saving the life of a county resident. At the May meeting of the Summers County Commission, Sheriff Faris presented Chief Deputy Timmy Adkins with a Life-Saving Medal. Earlier this year, Adkins responded to a wellness check call. After failing to make contact with the resident, the officer's concern grew. Rather than give up and leave, Chief Deputy Adkins made forcible entry and located the individual. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department at the time of the incident, the individual was "in obvious medical distress." According to that same release,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley prepares for the return of Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scholarships#The Gaines Estates#The Teen Court Program
WVNS

MCTEC to host ‘Cybercamp’ this summer

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) is teaching students the importance of Cybersecurity and the skills needed to protect themselves and others from cyber threats this summer. MCTEC is teaching students Cybersecurity know-how by participating in The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program. The program entails hosting a special summer […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County students learn about STEM at Glenwood Lake

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS)–Young students in Mercer County are experiencing experiments on their latest field trip. Elementary students from schools in Mercer County learned about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM at Glenwood Lake in Princeton. They played with RC boats and even made their own from household items. Their goal is simple, to save […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley VAMC raises money and awareness for homeless veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People at the Beckley VA medical center got to take a stroll in the sun during the VA2K Walk and Roll, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. While the public could not participate in the twelfth annual walk, veterans and staff at the medical center gathered to raise funds and awareness for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Employees raise $260,000 to purchase Roots Community Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A two-year quest to purchase a community farm in Fayette County was finally completed. Employees at Roots community Farm decided to start working toward buying the farm from the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board in 2020. They formed the West Virginia Agrarian Commons in May of 2020 to purchase the land […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WVNS

Deputies in Tazewell County hold community cookout for residents

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–In Virginia, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office hosted a cookout for residents in the community. Deputies gathered around the Tazewell County Courthouse with hotdogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings. The food was donated by members of the community and deputies volunteered their time to help serve. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he loves living […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Celebrating National Public Works Appreciation Week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– This week is National Public Works Appreciation Week and there is a lot more than what meets the eye to a career in Public Works. When you think of public works employees, you might think about garbage pickup or clearing snowy roads. But Jackie Phillips, Director of Public Works in Princeton, said […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Communities come together to honor emergency response personnel

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is not always an easy job and no two days are the same. Those on the frontlines had to change their daily operations during the pandemic. Princeton Fire Department’s first female firefighter Ashley Peyton said you can not do this job without empathy. “I like to help people and I […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health Department unveils new child welfare tool

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Department of Health and Human Resources will publish a child welfare dashboard on their website on June 1, showing publicly available information on Child Protective Services. Information such as placements, referrals, workloads, as well as other important information will be updated monthly. I share and appreciate the Governor’s vision on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington animal shelter asks for community help

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local animal shelter is seeing an unusual overflow of animals, and the staff is now asking for the community’s help. The Huntington-Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter is now housing 85 dogs, which is 17 dogs for every dog-dedicated staff member. According to the staff, this leaves all the kennels full […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine brought lung cancer screenings to Monroe County

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – L.U.C.A.S., a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, visited Monroe County to provide low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals, and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS was at Alderson Medical Center in Monroe County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. L.U.C.A.S., an acronym for Lung Cancer […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Seniors take a trip down memory lane at Crescent Elementary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Woodrow Wilson High School took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Former students of Crescent Elementary walked through the halls of their old stomping grounds to the cheers of current students and teachers. The event is a long-beloved tradition for students in Raleigh County, as […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy