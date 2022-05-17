Webster County’s Rye Gadd signs with Alderson Broaddus men’s hoops
UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – Webster County High School’s Rye Gadd signed to continue his basketball career at Alderson Broaddus University.
Gadd made a name for himself not only in the WCHS history books but also in the state basketball scene.
The first team all-state selection broke the school’s single game scoring record and surpassed 1,000 career points during his time playing for the Highlanders.
Gadd captured a single-A state championship in his freshman season and led the Highlanders back to the state tournament in his junior season.
There was a lot to like about the Battlers basketball program including his new head coach and teammates.
