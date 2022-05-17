ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash leads to suspected DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Marysville caused by a suspected drunken driver caused both drivers to be sent to the hospital with injuries, officials said.

According to the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, Thomas Hinojosa, 47, of Olivehurst was driving a 2013 Ford F150 southbound in the southbound lane of Simpson Lane. As he approached a curve in the roadway, Hinojosa’s vehicle allegedly veered into the northbound lane, directly in front of 30-year-old Marysville resident Julie Lovell, who was driving a 2006 Ford F350.

The CHP said the impact caused by the crash resulted in major front end damage to both vehicles. According to the CHP, Hinojosa “displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication.”

As a result of the incident, both Lovell and Hinojosa were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital for injuries. Hinojosa was later arrested and sent to Yuba County Jail for a DUI charge. As of Monday, he remained at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#California Highway Patrol#Chp#Adventist Health Rideout
