Raleigh County, WV

Kids and adult summer reading programs kick off in Raleigh County

By Bradley Wells
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Children across the region are looking forward to summer vacation, unlike their parents who are left wondering what activities to do this summer.

If you find yourself wondering, The Raleigh County Public Library is here to help with a Summer Reading Program. Sign-ups have officially started for program titled “An Ocean of Stories”. Circulation Clerk Cari Burns said this will be a great way to keep reading skills sharp all summer.

“Our Summer reading program, kids can sign up for Tuesday, Wednesday at either 10:30 AM or 1:30 PM, or they can sign up for Saturdays. With our summer reading program on Tuesday and Wednesday’s, it’s a more interactive, in-person activity. Miss Nellie reads stories to our two to six and Miss Amy works with the older seven to 12 by doing STEM science, experiments, activities, things like that.”

Cari Burns – Circulation Clerk, Raleigh County Public Library

Burns added this isn’t just kids either as the library also offers a summer adult reading program. Along with other events planned like game tournaments, science fun, concerts, and more, Burns and the library is looking forward to helping parents and the community this summer.

For a full list of events or information to sign up for the summer reading program, visit any of the Raleigh County Public Librarys, or head over to their website .

WVNS

City of Beckley prepares for the return of Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local church put together lunch for Bluefield first responders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area. To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Camp Hope to be held at Glade Springs Resort this summer

GLADE SPRINGS RESORT, WV (WVNS) – Summer will be here before we know it, and with that comes camps like Camp Hope!   Camp Hope is a bereavement camp sponsored by Hospice of Southern WV. The camp is meant for children ages 7-17 who are coping with the death of a significant person. Children will […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summit Bechtel Reserve to hold a summer job fair

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to work this summer, there are plenty of opportunities for you at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Jobs are available for everyone including opportunities as canopy tour guides for the adventurous and administrative positions for those not so fond of the outdoors. While checking out jobs available, you can […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

Mercer County students learn about STEM at Glenwood Lake

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS)–Young students in Mercer County are experiencing experiments on their latest field trip. Elementary students from schools in Mercer County learned about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM at Glenwood Lake in Princeton. They played with RC boats and even made their own from household items. Their goal is simple, to save […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley VAMC raises money and awareness for homeless veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People at the Beckley VA medical center got to take a stroll in the sun during the VA2K Walk and Roll, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. While the public could not participate in the twelfth annual walk, veterans and staff at the medical center gathered to raise funds and awareness for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank holds another giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

