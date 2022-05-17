Police respond to shooting at permanently closed Jacksonville motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at America’s Best Inn located at 8220 Dix Ellis Trail Monday night.

They report one man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The violent crimes unit went in to investigate but say it is still an active scene.

That scene, however, is more than just an average motel. Action News Jax brought you several reports from America’s Best Inn last month after it went through a series of dramatic ordeals.

First, the front building was shut down by the city. Later that week, a young girl was injured during a shooting. Then, all the tenants who left the building were given 24 hours to leave — but no one did.

Police say the motel is just a hotbed of crime and they do patrol the area regularly.

JSO asks anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 904-630-0500.

