Sunrise, FL

Chirping the Cats: Episode 54 – Roy Bellamy helps preview the Panthers-Lightning playoff rematch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 54 of the Chirping the Cats podcast host David Dwork is joined by Roy Bellamy of the Dan LeBatard Show...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lightning handed disappointing Brayden Point update for Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to take Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, even without star forward Brayden Point on the ice. Ahead of Game 2, it looks like they’ll be in a similar position, as Point is still dealing with a lower-body injury that head coach Jon Cooper anticipates will leave him sidelined for Thursday’s showdown. Via Joe Smith, Cooper revealed on Wednesday that Point will be out for Game 2.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Early Playoff Exit Due to Sweeney’s Trade Deadline Decisions

Entering the 2022 trade deadline on March 21, there were several needs that the Boston Bruins had. General manager Don Sweeney was looking to add some combination of a left-shot defenseman, a second-line center, a top-six right-wing, and some toughness on the roster, mainly on the backend on defense. Expected...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Carissa Odorizzi, the Wife of Houston Astros Pitcher, Jake Odorizzi

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after suffering an injury during the Red Sox game. The incident has fans asking about what happened to Jake Odorizzi and more curious about his personal life. He is minimally active on social media, and so is his other half. So, Astros fans are always looking up details on Jake Odorizzi’s wife, Carissa Odorizzi, since the franchise signed the right-hander in 2021. She’s got a limited presence online, too. But she’s supported her longtime beau’s baseball career long before he was an MLB pro. We reveal more about their relationship in this Carissa Odorizzi wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

From Boxer To Business Owner, JD Martinez Does It All

From brand endorsements to investments, athletes have long been a part of the business world. Digitalization and technical advancement have unlocked more opportunities for businesses to grow. This has even encouraged sports personalities to join the league and venture into entrepreneurship. Professional boxer John David Martinez is a perfect example here. After a successful journey into the sports industry, he decided to expand his career beyond the ring, and he has been successful there too. Residing in Miami, John was born in Florida. Although born into a family of entrepreneurs, John has always been passionate about boxing. He started his...
MIAMI, FL
MATTHEW TKACHUK TAUNTS EVANDER KANE ABOUT HIS BANKRUPTCY

The first Battle of Alberta to take place in the Stanley Cup playoffs in over three decades got underway last night and the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers did not disappoint on the entertainment value. Calgary took the first one 9-6 in a matchup that included plenty of excitement, roughness, and chirping. And, whenever there's chirping involved, you can be sure the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk is in the middle of it.
