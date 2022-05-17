ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Lexington walks-off Summerville, hosts lower state final Friday

By Matthew Vereen
wach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WACH) -- 8th grader Livi Warren was the hero of the night...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Laurence Manning wins SCISA 3A state baseball title

(WACH)- The Laurence Manning baseball team won the SCISA 3A baseball title on Thursday night, taking down Ben Lippen 7-3 in a winner-take-all game 3 of the championship series. Down 3-0 early in the game, the Swampcats reeled off seven straight runs for their first state title since 2017. "I...
WLTX.com

Charlotte uses a big fifth inning to defeat South Carolina 8-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — OLUMBIA – Charlotte scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 8-3, Tuesday night (May 17) to close out the Gamecocks' 2022 home schedule. Carolina took a 3-0 lead with RBI's from Kevin Madden (first inning), Braylen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Baseball Falls to Charlotte in Final Home Game of 2022

COLUMBIA - Charlotte scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 8-3, Tuesday night (May 17) to close out the Gamecocks' 2022 home schedule. Carolina took a 3-0 lead with RBI's from Kevin Madden (first inning), Braylen Wimmer (third inning) and Josiah...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Lexington, SC
Sports
Summerville, SC
Sports
City
Lexington, SC
City
Chapin, SC
wach.com

Car crashes through store front in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building. LOCAL FIRST | Mother, daughter charged, accused of attacking students at Ebenezer Middle School. According to reports, police were called to It's Fashion Metro on Garners Ferry Road when a car crashed...
wach.com

Earthquake reported near Elgin, SC Thursday

ELGIN COUNTY (WACH) — On Thursday evening, an earthquake was reported about 3.75 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake happened at 8:00 p.m. with a 1.2 magnitude. For more information, visit earthquakes.usgs.gov.
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Walk Off Home Run#Grader#Wach#Lexington Softball
WIS-TV

Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two dogs stolen from a home during a burglary. The burglary happened on Wallace Way last week, according to deputies. Both dogs are small and appear to be French Bulldogs. One is...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

No injuries in early-morning restaurant fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Sparkleberry Lane. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at San Jose on Sparkleberry, according to fire officials. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Crews were able...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Near Record High’s Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to control our weather into our end of the week. Over the weekend some upper level energy will move through and may fire off a few showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. We expect a dry Friday with temps back in the mid 90s followed by minor relief from heat this weekend as we start to increase the cloud cover and chance of a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front brings a better chance of showers into the start of next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

House fire on Laurel Hill Road, police and fire crews on scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three homes suffered damage after a house caught fire on Laurel Hill Lane. LOCAL FIRST | Mother, daughter charged, accused of attacking students at Ebenezer Middle School. Columbia Fire crews got control of the fire around 5:00 Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington County holds memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A tribute to the fallen officers within Lexington County was highlighted by the recent death of one of their own. On April 24th, Police Officer Drew Barr was shot and murdered while responding to a routine call in the city of Cayce. His sacrifice will forever be remembered as his name will be etched in stone and added to 17 others that gave their life.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Nearing 100 degrees later this week around the SC Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It's going to get hot this week across the Southeast!. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy Thursday and Friday, but first we get a nice "cool" start to our Wednesday. Temperatures will dip down in to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy