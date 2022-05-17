Lexington walks-off Summerville, hosts lower state final Friday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man is celebrating after finally winning the lottery after playing the Powerball for years. LOCAL FIRST | Mother, daughter charged, accused of attacking students at Ebenezer Middle School. The longtime Powerball player won $100,000 dollars after he bought his ticket at the...
(WACH)- The Laurence Manning baseball team won the SCISA 3A baseball title on Thursday night, taking down Ben Lippen 7-3 in a winner-take-all game 3 of the championship series. Down 3-0 early in the game, the Swampcats reeled off seven straight runs for their first state title since 2017. "I...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — OLUMBIA – Charlotte scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 8-3, Tuesday night (May 17) to close out the Gamecocks' 2022 home schedule. Carolina took a 3-0 lead with RBI's from Kevin Madden (first inning), Braylen...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building. According to reports, police were called to It's Fashion Metro on Garners Ferry Road when a car crashed...
Deion Jamison, an English teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville, has been named the first Black male S.C. Teacher of the Year. The Orangeburg native is also the first public school charter teacher to earn the award. S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Jamison as the winner during...
ELGIN COUNTY (WACH) — On Thursday evening, an earthquake was reported about 3.75 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake happened at 8:00 p.m. with a 1.2 magnitude. For more information, visit earthquakes.usgs.gov.
John F. Kennedy was president when Inell Greene landed her first assignment as a newly minted elementary school teacher. Six decades later, Greene, an 80-year-old middle school math teacher at Charleston Development Academy (CDA), will retire June 3 — for the second time. Greene and four siblings were raised...
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two dogs stolen from a home during a burglary. The burglary happened on Wallace Way last week, according to deputies. Both dogs are small and appear to be French Bulldogs. One is...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Sparkleberry Lane. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at San Jose on Sparkleberry, according to fire officials. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Crews were able...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County hosted its second annual "Ride of Silence" event aimed at cyclists pushing for safer roadways and honoring people who have been hit or killed. On Wednesday night, people met in front of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office to start the ten-mile ride.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to control our weather into our end of the week. Over the weekend some upper level energy will move through and may fire off a few showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. We expect a dry Friday with temps back in the mid 90s followed by minor relief from heat this weekend as we start to increase the cloud cover and chance of a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front brings a better chance of showers into the start of next week.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
Darius Rucker is heading back to his hometown of Charleston, S.C., in a new Design Network show called Rucker's Reno. The show will follow the country star's journey as he renovates a historic mansion that is currently a vacant city landmark. "I'm a guy who likes stories, and I can't...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll start off very warm Friday morning and temperatures will climb quickly!. The day will stay predominantly sunny and rain and storms should stay well south of our area. We didn't quite get to record heat Thursday, but on Friday, I think that record has...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three homes suffered damage after a house caught fire on Laurel Hill Lane. Columbia Fire crews got control of the fire around 5:00 Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is...
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A tribute to the fallen officers within Lexington County was highlighted by the recent death of one of their own. On April 24th, Police Officer Drew Barr was shot and murdered while responding to a routine call in the city of Cayce. His sacrifice will forever be remembered as his name will be etched in stone and added to 17 others that gave their life.
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It's going to get hot this week across the Southeast!. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy Thursday and Friday, but first we get a nice "cool" start to our Wednesday. Temperatures will dip down in to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday...
