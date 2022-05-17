Lexington walks-off Summerville, hosts lower state final Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to control our weather into our end of the week. Over the weekend some upper level energy will move through and may fire off a few showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. We expect a dry Friday with temps back in the mid 90s followed by minor relief from heat this weekend as we start to increase the cloud cover and chance of a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front brings a better chance of showers into the start of next week.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO