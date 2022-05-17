ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU men’s basketball lands D-II transfer

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After losing freshman guard Mohab Yasser last week, Desmond Oliver landed his fourth transfer of the offseason in Justice Smith.

The six-foot-six guard earned Rookie of the Year honors in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Association at Mansfield University last season. The redshirt freshman from Lyons, New York averaged 20.6 points per game for the Mountaineers.

Smith also scored a program record 56 points in a win over Bloomsburg in February.

In high school, Smith was named a section MVP twice and left Lyons High School as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Smith has three years of eligibility remaining and will join Jalen Haynes (Virginia Tech), Josh Taylor (Georgia) and Brock Jancek (Tennessee) as transfers into the ETSU program.

