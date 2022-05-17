ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Henrico children attacked by dogs, seriously hurting 6-year-old boy

By Ben Dennis
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bd9dB_0fgPdowG00

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Two children were attacked by two dogs Wednesday morning as they waited for the school bus, leaving a six-year-old boy severely injured with bite marks and scratches.

After the terrifying ordeal, caught on a home surveillance camera, Youssef Louza told 8News that his son Abanoub has had nightmares ever since the attack on Barwood Road.

“Today, he just told me ‘I see two dogs attack me in a small room’ after he had waken up,” Louza said.

Louza continued, and said it was hard to see his son in pain in the street, and that there was “a lot of blood everywhere.”

Abanoub’s right leg was bitten and punctured in several places, and required at least fifty stitches, according to Louza.

Richmond mayor requests Virginia State of Emergency for baby formula shortage

Photos Louza provided show his son’s injuries, and distress, saying Abanoub was hurt on his “face, ears, but the most damage is in his right leg.”

A surveillance video shows the dogs attacking one child, who falls to the ground before trying to run away, but the dogs spot Abanoub next to his mother, and go after him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rm08W_0fgPdowG00
    Abanoub Louza injuries after dog attack
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azTPQ_0fgPdowG00
    Abanoub Louza injuries after dog attack
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKI6E_0fgPdowG00
    Abanoub Louza injuries after dog attack
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27heiQ_0fgPdowG00
    Abanoub Louza injuries after dog attack
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFza8_0fgPdowG00
    Abanoub Louza injuries after dog attack

Court records indicated the other child was not seriously injured by the two dogs, female Rottweilers owned by Franklin Boyd, a neighbor.

Boyd faces seven charges related to the attack, including two civil charges of having a vicious dog, according to Henrico General District court records.

It’s unknown how the dogs ended up on the street, or if Boyd still has them in his possession. However, one of his charges is related to refusing to disclose the location of a dog.

Boyd is due in court on May 23 for his arraignment and was released on a court summons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Driver has non-life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened on the 100 block of Courthouse Road. According to police, the driver of the car was cited for failing to yield. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Glen Allen, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Police search for teen who may need medical assistance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a teen who they say may need medical assistance. Officers said 16-year-old Benjamin Hull was last seen on Wednesday at 12:21 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-478-0660. No additional information was immediately released. Send it to 12 here.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Shootings of Metro Richmond children are increasing

Pediatric trauma surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Haynes is alarmed at the rising rate of children arriving at VCU's Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds. “We are only a mirror of what is going on in our country," Haynes told 8News Wednesday, noting his frontline team has seen 25% more children who have been shot in each of the last three years.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Hanover, state police said. “A white Chevy Suburban ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking the guardrail,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “This caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree.”
HANOVER, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy