Antioch mayor vows harsher crackdown on sideshows

By Haaziq Madyun
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay city with a zero tolerance policy for illegal sideshows, was the scene of a pair of back-to-back sideshows over the weekend.

At one point, the crowd turned violent toward patrol officers in Antioch over the weekend.

“Throughout the night we actually had several vehicles that were actually hit with bottles from the spectators and from the people inside the participating cars,” Sergeant Rob Green with Antioch Police Department said.

The first sideshow happened around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive. That was followed by a second sideshow at the intersection of a street at 18th Street.

“Last year I declared that Antioch is a No Sideshow Zone and said that we were not messing around with anybody, as it relates to sideshows,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said. “And I am here to tell you again that we are still not messing around with anyone.”

In fact, in June it will be a full year since Thorpe declared the city a No Sideshow Zone.

“Antioch has had zero large-scale sideshows with the exceptions of two attempts, that were quickly disrupted and cleared with the help of our police department,” the mayor said.

However, in light of responding officers in patrol cars being targeted by sideshow participants and spectators, Thorpe is now adding a warning to those who like to attend sideshows.

“Therefore to deal with spectators who want to cause harm, the city council will consider a measure to authorize police to arrest and fine spectators, where you can face up to 6-months in jail and a $1,000 fine,” Thorpe said.

According to Thorpe’s Facebook page there were two arrests and several citations issued during Saturday night’s sideshow enforcement.

For those arrested for participating, in addition to their vehicles being impounded for 30-days, it can cost as much as $3,000 to get it out, plus an additional $300.00 citation

“Don’t come to Antioch because we will be waiting for you with the full force of the Antioch Police Department, allied agencies, and the appropriate resources to ensure that does not happen in our city,” the mayor said.

