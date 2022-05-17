Vigil held for South Bend shooting victim

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – Every time a trigger is pulled, lives are about to be changed forever, and a family in Indiana lost a mother and child in just one month. Kaylynn Davidson is the mother of Kyler, a 5-year-old accidentally shot to death three weeks ago in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kimarie Wright, 26, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. It comes after police say Wright shot and killed 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson outside a restaurant in Downtown South Bend Tuesday night. According to charging documents, investigators say officers were dispatched to Linden Grill around...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials reported that they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday concerning a shooting believed to have occurred near Johnson Street that sent one person to the hospital. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials say. ABC57...
NILES, Mich.--- Donned in tie dye with candles in hand community members gathered Thursday to remember the life of fourteen-year-old Gavin Blakenship. “I was shocked because I woke up that morning I had so many texts and phone calls, so it was like almost reliving our situation over again," said Tiara Williams, Founder for Tattoo the World.
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Police arrested a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting downtown and identified the victim as the Michiana mother who lost her five-year-old son that was accidentally shot and killed in early May. 26-year-old Kimarie Wright is behind bars in connection with the shooting on South Michigan Street...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has pled guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 case. 19-year-old Jaylin Tucker pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr. And attempted battery with a deadly weapon for the non-fatal shooting of another teen.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Desiree Anderson. Desiree was reported as a possible runaway on Wednesday and there are concerns for her well-being. Anderson has a medical condition and is not in possession of her medication. Desiree is approximately 5′4″...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department welcomed five new officers to its ranks on Wednesday morning. SBPD Assistant Chief Dan Skibins tells 16 News Now that there’s a big need to hire new talent, with more officers either leaving or retiring. Last year, South Bend...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon at University Park, police say. It was the second stabbing in that area this week, a police officer says. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to a fight with a weapon around 5 p.m. Thursday at North...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Michigan Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, to the 100 block of South Michigan Street on the report of a shooting. A female victim was taken to the hospital where she died due to her...
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
ELKHART, Ind. – An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning while at the scene of a crash, police reported. At 4:47 a.m., dispatch got a call about a two-vehicle crash at W. Hively and Benham Avenues. While directing traffic at the...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. --- Officers can go their whole career without ever needing to fire their gun, but consistent training builds up for that one time it might be needed. This week on Beyond the Badge, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is training for anything they might face out on the street and getting comfortable with the uncomfortable.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 15th Annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive will be held on June 16 at the South Bend Police Department. The blood drive, which is held to honor the memory of officers who died or were injured in the line of duty, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department arrived at a home in DeKalb County after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two deceased people and another pair being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person fired several shots into a Kokomo home that had three young children inside. “It was a like a pop, pop, pop,” said grandmother Mickie Richey. “Continuous.” Richey was in her bedroom just before midnight Monday when she said she heard the shots. Immediately, she ran to […]
