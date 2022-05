JAMESTOWN — It almost sounds like the beginning of a joke. “Two sets of triplets walk into a school … ”. But in this case, there is no punch line. It’s happened every day at Greeneview High School for the past four years and now Craig, Hannah, and Kayla Finley and Max, Sam, and Zeke Powers are going to make history Friday inside Cedarville University’s Dixon Ministry Center.

