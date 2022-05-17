ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Local health departments continue to offer important services to help keep communities healthy

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, health departments across the state have offered COVID-19 services including testing and vaccine. As we continue our ongoing pandemic response, the Tennessee Department of Health wants to remind citizens that additional public health services are available. “We live in the communities we serve, and we...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

RAM’s free two-day clinic set for this weekend… Free medical, dental and vision services coming to Emory, Va.

EMORY, Va. — Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, May 21-22. RAM will be set up at Emory & Henry College, located at Ambrister Drive, Meadowview, Va., for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Emory & Henry College and Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences.
EMORY, VA
elizabethton.com

New Carter Compassion Center prepares site to help homeless

Work has begun at the home of the new Carter Compassion Center where the community’s homeless will soon be able to seek assistance. The organization, which received its 501c3 designation in 2021, will be located at the former Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce building on U.S. Highway 19E. The building, which is owned by the city, has been empty since the chamber moved downtown in 2020.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Registration for CCOA extended

Carter County Online Academy (CCOA) is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year for students in 4th-12th grade. CCOA offers a high-quality curriculum with the convenience of accessing coursework from anywhere, at any time. CCOA also offers a unique high school experience. Students will be enrolled in only one...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food pantries, give-aways help food insecure

Among the news items in today’s paper is an announcement of the monthly food distribution at First Baptist Church Thursday. Sunday, there was a notice of food distribution at the VFW. These are just two of many churches and organizations that do food distributions each month in the Elizabethton community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Health
Carter County, TN
Government
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Carter County, TN
Health
elizabethton.com

Criteria, timeline set for hiring of new Director of Schools for county

Carter County schools will begin accepting applications for Director of Schools on May 18 with the goal of having someone hired by June 16. The Board of Education met in a special called meeting Monday to set the criteria and timeline for hiring a replacement for Dr. Tracy McAbee, who will be the new Director of Schools in Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unaka High School earns Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE — Unaka High School earned the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote. “Congratulations to Unaka High School for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award by reaching 100% voter registration,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The commitment to civic engagement shown by Unaka High’s students, faculty and staff and the Carter County Election Commission is inspiring.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health Departments#Hepatitis B#Family Planning
elizabethton.com

New officers of Elizabethton Woman’s Club

The Elizabethton Woman’s Club held its spring luncheon and installation of officers recently at Dino’s. The new officers include (left to right) Pat Mosman, president; Juanita Olsen, vice president; Paula Bishop, secretary; Cindy Tipton, treasurer; and Terry Cole, chaplain.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Child neglect investigation leads to additional charges

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division has led to additional charges for a Jonesborough man. Timothy L. Woodfin, 58 of Dry Creek Road, was arrested earlier this year after an incident according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Police Department searching for forgery suspect

The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a check forgery suspect. If anyone has any information on the male suspect, they are asked to contact Investigator Commons at 423-547-6411 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-547-6250. A tip can also be submitted anonymously through...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County deputies respond to shooting on Blue Springs Road

Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Blue Springs Road about 9:24 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds and took one suspect into custody. The CCSO said that the scene had been secured and cleared and...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a brave confrontation with small cell carcinoma. Pam’s last moments were spent in her Elizabethton, Tennessee home with her daughters and granddaughter by her side. Her legacy is that of a confident, audacious, and convicted woman. Whether Pam was your grandmother, sister, mother, daughter, or friend, she was a rare kind of person. With no hesitation or expectations in return, she kept her word — gave her all — and went the extra mile for those she cherished. Never knowing a stranger, Pam always made you feel welcome. And would do anything for a laugh! She was generous — even with our failings — creating safe spaces for us to both be kind to ourselves and see our mistakes with full and honest acceptance. Using all the little details that come with a gracious heart, Pam shared her authentic smile, hand in solidarity and support, and willingness to listen when you needed it the most.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Acosta named 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Scholarship winner

The recipient of the 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Diversity in Leadership Scholarship is Franklin Acosta, senior at Elizabethton High School. Acosta is the son of Victoria Marshall and nephew of Bobbie Bullard. He has demonstrated both musical and academic excellence during his time at EHS and is currently the principal clarinetist of the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra and the winner of the 2022 Symphony of the Mountains Concerto, all while maintaining an impressive academic GPA.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Local seniors prepare to make next step

The upcoming weekend will be filled with cheers, tears, and flying caps as local high school seniors will complete the last step in the K-12 education as they will be announced as graduates of their respective high schools. Local high schools have announced their graduation dates, times, and locations and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Kingsport Police searching for missing juvenile

The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy and is asking for the public’s help. Brandon Robert Schools went missing on May 16 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Yadkin St. in Kingsport. Police do not suspect foul play at this time, but...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Suspect charged in Blue Springs Road shooting

Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in a shooting that took place Thursday morning on Blue Springs Road near Elizabethton. Jonathan Derek Harding, 39, has been charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree set June 11

As a part of Covered Bridge Jams again this year, the Elizabethton Parks & Recreation will host a special Bluegrass event on June 11 called “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.”. The night will feature Bluegrass Superstars Russell Moore & III Tyme Out. The group has made many appearances on the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy