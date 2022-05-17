Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Lightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history. “We haven’t seen rain in a really long...
(The Center Square) – In response to wildfires burning throughout New Mexico, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of additional firefighting support to the state on Wednesday. Several fires are currently burning across New Mexico, with the largest being the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Fires, which have burned...
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
Serious wind, heat and dry problems are driving big wildfires in the US Southwest with no signal of aid in the weather conditions forecast. About 16,000 households have been evacuated in New Mexico, with 40,000 folks impacted and no end in sight. What is up coming. Observers count on additional...
NEW MEXICO (ABC4) – A time lapse video shows massive smoke clouds from two of New Mexico’s largest wildfires. The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires started as two separate wildfires and merged into one, exploding across nearly 300,000 acres. Dry conditions and strong winds are fueling the flames. Most recent reports say the fire […]
May 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout New Mexico have led the U.S. Forest Service to partially or fully shutter three national forests in the northern and western parts of the state. The fires completely closed the Carson National Forest, located mostly in Rio Arriba and Taos counties, and the nearby...
TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KKCO) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Wednesday morning, Borderland residents woke up to an orange sun and a layer of smoke hovering over the Organ Mountains. The smoke is coming from the Black Fire, currently burning in the Gila Wilderness due west of Truth or Consequences, and over 100 miles northwest of Las Cruces. The
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Wildfire season continues to accelerate as exceptionally dry conditions and high winds make fires difficult to control. Fire danger for much of the southwest and Four Corners region remains high to extreme, with some sections of northern Colorado and Arizona ranging from low to high fire danger.
TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
