Santa Fe, NM

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history. “We haven’t seen rain in a really long...

Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Managers Report Progress, Brace for Return of Winds

Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
SANTA FE, NM
ABC4

Largest wildfire in New Mexico history

NEW MEXICO (ABC4) – A time lapse video shows massive smoke clouds from two of New Mexico’s largest wildfires. The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires started as two separate wildfires and merged into one, exploding across nearly 300,000 acres. Dry conditions and strong winds are fueling the flames. Most recent reports say the fire […]
UTAH STATE
UPI News

New Mexico wildfires close down three national forests

May 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout New Mexico have led the U.S. Forest Service to partially or fully shutter three national forests in the northern and western parts of the state. The fires completely closed the Carson National Forest, located mostly in Rio Arriba and Taos counties, and the nearby...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc11news.com

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KKCO) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Wednesday morning, Borderland residents woke up to an orange sun and a layer of smoke hovering over the Organ Mountains. The smoke is coming from the Black Fire, currently burning in the Gila Wilderness due west of Truth or Consequences, and over 100 miles northwest of Las Cruces. The The post Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
bcdemocratonline.com

New Mexico fire plumes an eerie reminder

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. That’s the motto for Otero College’s Student and Community Choir as they prepare an upcoming concert entitled “Broadway Lights: Songs 2000-present.” A previous incarnation of the choir was preparing some of the same music when rehearsals stopped midway through the semester in March of 2020. Covid-19 affected so many things, including arts organizations across the country and world.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
suindependent.com

Washington County Removing Over 100,000 Square Feet Of Grass Throughout Southern Utah.

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KOAT 7

Three NM national forests to close Thursday due to extreme fire danger

TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
TIJERAS, NM
KFOX 14

New Mexico sending relief payments to residents starting this week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico residents will be receiving financial relief payments from the state this week. Taxpayers who receive funds through direct deposit are scheduled to receive at least $250 in relief in the next day. Paper checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will begin going out...
POLITICS

