MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

 3 days ago

Yankees third. DJ LeMahieu strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Donaldson singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Donaldson out at second. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep center field, tagged out at third, Ryan McKenna to Ramon Urias to Robinson Chirinos to...

Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 ways Yankees can decrease Aaron Hicks’ playing time

The New York Yankees have their lineup, rotation and bullpen humming as the team blitzes forward in first place in the AL East. Even though catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka rarely join the slugging party, they’ve served as valuable reminders that defense and framing play a significant role in today’s game, and that you don’t need an All-Star slugger at every position to be a complete team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 1: Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman on Yankees, Mets, trade deadline

The debut of “The Show” is finally here. “The Show” is The Post’s new baseball podcast hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. New episodes will be released every Tuesday afternoon. With 60 combined years of experience covering the game, The Post’s baseball columnists will take you inside the biggest news and storylines in baseball. Enjoy the debut episode of “The Show.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees ride Luis Severino masterclass to victory

The New York Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series starting on Monday night. Starting pitcher Luis Severino was on the mound, putting together a master-class performance over 6.0 innings. The Bombers are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox, winning the finale thanks to Nestor Cortes putting together another outstanding performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week six minor league review

The mixed results continued for the Yankees organization. Double-A Somerset won another series and continued to hold on to first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division. Meanwhile, both Class-A level teams struggled through the week and are looking for a bounce-back week ahead. Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders. Record:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Sluggers Make History Amid Powerful Start

The New York Yankees have continued their early-season surge, picking up win No. 26 over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. The lineup is scoring a ton of runs and hitting a bunch of home runs along the way. There’s a reason why they’re called the Bronx Bombers.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits. St. Louis is 20-16 overall and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Teams
Baseball
Sports
MLB Teams
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/18/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Coming into this season, Gleyber Torres looked lost at the plate and in the field, and he didn’t really help his own cause when he got off to a slow start at the dish after back-to-back down years. While it’s been clear over the last little while that his bat appears to be coming around again, he’s also impressing his teammates in another, perhaps unexpected way: with his defense. He made a huge play in Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles that was lauded by manager Aaron Boone as the “play of the game,” and his teammates are taking note of his improvements on the defensive side of the ball. It’s still early, but Gleyber’s development in the field might be a narrative to pay attention to over the course of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Orioles 2: Wild (Pitch) Thing

Offense of any kind was at a premium tonight, with each team able to push runs across in only one inning respectively. Courtesy of a double and some hustle by Gleyber Torres in the first, the Yankees were able to scratch across one more run in their productive inning than the Orioles were able to in theirs, allowing them to come away with a tightly-fought 3-2 victory Wednesday night to clinch their ninth-straight series victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Orioles 9: Anthony Santander spoils the sweep

After a quick Thursday night game of under three hours, the Yankees and Orioles turned around for a midday marathon that went over four. There were 15 runs scored in this one. Lots of bad pitching and the ball flying out to left field will do that to you. After multiple lead changes and ties, it ended in in a 9-6 score and a walk-off homer from Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.
BALTIMORE, MD
Q 105.7

Which Red Sox Pitchers Could Be New York Mets Trade Targets?

Thursday afternoon, prior to the New York defeating the St. Louis Cardinal by a score of 7-6, on a walk-off moon-shot by the polar bear, Pete Alonso, the Mets announced that Max Scherzer would be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Scherzer removed himself from the game in the middle of a batter with 2 outs in the 6th inning. Even though they are in first place and twelve games over .500, the Amazin's need pitching help.
BOSTON, MA

