DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SMUD confirmed a power outage for around 650 customers in downtown Sacramento. The power outage is impacting buildings in the downtown areas of east and north of the Capitol and south of F between 13th and 23rd street. ~650 customer meters in downtown Sac are experiencing an outage this morning with an ERT between 9 and 11 a.m. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore all power. Thanks for your patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) May 19, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Sacramento Police Department is advising drivers to take a different route because of traffic lights between 12th, 16th, I, and L streets being affected by the outage. SMUD estimate that power will be restored between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO