Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela exits game vs. San Francisco Giants with lower back strain

By David Schoenfield
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night with a back injury after throwing a warm-up pitch in...

FOX Sports

Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday. Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues' first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rockies rookie Brian Serven's foul ball ends up with his family in MLB debut

Colorado Rockies rookie Brian Serven made his MLB debut on Wednesday, and he made sure to provide his family with quite the memento to remember it by. Serven, a catcher, made his debut Thursday after being called up by the Rockies the day before. He took his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second and came out swinging. He fouled the first pitch he faced into the stands, which, according to the Rockies, actually found its way into the hands of his family.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Guardians manager Francona still sidelined with COVID-19

CLEVELAND --  Guardians manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team's trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland's clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona's positive test.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers will play first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since 1999

Dodgers will play the Diamondbacks Tuesday in their first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium in 22 years.The last time there was a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, it was July 22, 1999. For some context, peer-to-peer file sharing service Napster was brand new, SpongeBob Squarepants had just made his debut, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed above 11,000 for the first time that year.Returning to 2022, Tuesday will be the 58th time the Dodgers have played a doubleheader on home field, and the first split doubleheader, which requires separate tickets for both games. Why the doubleheader? The Dodgers are making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Diamondbacks place C Jose Herrera on injured list

CHICAGO --  The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Jose Herrera on the injured list Thursday without a designation, indicating a potential COVID-19 issue with the team. The move with Herrera comes one day after left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel were placed on the IL without any injury designation. The team announced the same move for infielder Nick Ahmed on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Guardians' Ramírez hurts shin vs Reds, undergoing X-rays

CLEVELAND --  Cleveland Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez will undergo X-rays and other tests on his right shin after being injured during an at-bat in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Ramírez collapsed in pain after fouling a ball off his shin in the eighth...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Padres manager Bob Melvin expected back in dugout Friday

PHILADELPHIA --  Manager Bob Melvin plans to return to the dugout Friday night when the San Diego Padres open a three-game series at San Francisco, the team said Thursday. Melvin has been away since having prostate surgery on May 11. The Padres said no cancer was found. Melvin will travel to San Francisco on Friday morning and rejoin the Padres for the final three games of a nine-game, three-city trip. That matches the timetable Melvin hoped for when he announced on May 10 that he was having surgery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

LEADING OFF: Reds' Votto expected back in Toronto hometown

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:. Reds star Joey Votto expects to come off the COVID-19 list this weekend, just in time to play the Blue Jays in his hometown of Toronto. A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasnt played a lot in front of...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep

CLEVELAND --  Tyler Naquin wasn't aware there was an award given to the most outstanding player in the Ohio Cup until it was handed to him. Ill take all the trophies I can get, he said, smiling. Naquin homered in the fifth inning, scored on Kyle Farmer's go-ahead single...
CLEVELAND, OH

