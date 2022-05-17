Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela exits game vs. San Francisco Giants with lower back strain

Colorado Rockies rookie Brian Serven made his MLB debut on Wednesday, and he made sure to provide his family with quite the memento to remember it by. Serven, a catcher, made his debut Thursday after being called up by the Rockies the day before. He took his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second and came out swinging. He fouled the first pitch he faced into the stands, which, according to the Rockies, actually found its way into the hands of his family.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO