LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case that accuses him of using his elected position for personal gain, refused to let fire crews put out what has now been determined an “illegal open burning” on property owned by his company and received a written warning from a regional air quality agency, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO