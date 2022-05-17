ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ISS flyover coming Monday night

By Andy McCray
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Quad Cities it’s a great night to see the International Space Station zip by...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Engineers Puzzled By "Impossible" Voyager 1 Data

Something is afoot with Voyager 1. The veteran spacecraft continues its journey beyond the solar systems, collecting incredible scientific data while studying interstellar space – but NASA engineers were surprised by some unexpected readings. The readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) don’t seem to match...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy