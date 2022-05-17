ISS flyover coming Monday night

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...

