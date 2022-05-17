Heritage knocks off Eastside on the diamond

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage bested 2A no. 9 Eastside 11-1 on Monday in a battle between two of the area’s better baseball teams in 2022.

Heritage improves to 21-2 with the victory. The Patriots were led by Dalton White, who went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI including a 3-run homer in the second inning as the Patriots scored seven runs in the frame.

Eastside, who advanced to the 2A state title game last season, falls to 16-5 overall with the loss.

