Heritage knocks off Eastside on the diamond
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage bested 2A no. 9 Eastside 11-1 on Monday in a battle between two of the area’s better baseball teams in 2022.
Heritage improves to 21-2 with the victory. The Patriots were led by Dalton White, who went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI including a 3-run homer in the second inning as the Patriots scored seven runs in the frame.
Eastside, who advanced to the 2A state title game last season, falls to 16-5 overall with the loss.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0