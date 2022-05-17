ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Southern Hills Residents React To PGA Crowds In Their Neighborhood

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The PGA tournament is drawing thousands of...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Opens New Parking For PGA Championship Crowds

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Workers Sort, Clean Golf Balls For Each PGA Player

TULSA, Oklahoma - There are a few tents out at Southern Hills, where groups of people are hard at work making sure the practice golf balls the pros are using get cleaned and sorted, then returned. News On 6's Amy Slanchik took us behind the scenes.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2022 PGA Championship Kicks Off At Southern Hills

Some of the biggest names in golf are in Tulsa this week for the 2022 PGA Championship. The championship officially kicked off on Thursday morning and golfers are already out on the course at Southern Hills. Sports director John Holcomb was live on Thursday morning with a look at what's...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Meet The Southern Hills Golf Course Dog

A four-legged friend is running around Southern Hills, keeping an eye on things. Meet Remi, the official Southern Hills golf course dog. His passion? Chasing geese away. His handler is Wilson Nease.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Golf Courses See Spike Of Interest During PGA Championship

While the golf world is focused on Southern Hills Country Club, other courses in Tulsa are also reaping the benefits of the PGA Championship. "You had to call earlier to get the tee times set up, because everybody is pretty packed for the week," said golfer Michael Phelps. Tulsan Michael...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Diner Meets Demand Of PGA Crowds

The PGA Championship has business booming across the city of Tulsa. We caught up with some golf fans grabbing a bite to eat before heading out to Southern Hills. BBD2 Diner Manager Jacob Mix is busy Tuesday morning tending to his customers. Some traveled far and a lot live nearby.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: To nobody's surprise, John Daly is the most surprising man at Southern Hills

TULSA — There is less time than you might think, when you wake up at 5:45 a.m. to watch John Daly smash the metaphorical champagne bottle against the metaphorical hull of Southern Hills Country Club to kick off the 2022 PGA Championship, to consider the life choices that brought you to this moment. Call it 30 seconds to brush your teeth, 30 minutes of riding a shuttle through grimmest Tulsa, and then a bit of walking before—at roughly 6:56 a.m.—the man himself emerges onto the first tee to the heartiest shouts the gallery can muster at such an early hour:
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Golf Store Sees Business Boost From PGA Customers

The PGA Championship coming to town means big business for one Tulsa store that specializes in custom golf fittings. Inside Baker’s Custom Golf, Ben Parker is working on his swing and getting fitted for clubs that will help his game. Baker’s Custom Golf has a machine that tracks lots...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

PGA Fans Try To Beat The Heat During Last Day Of Practice Rounds

TULSA, Oklahoma - The heat was a factor on Wednesday as fans piled in for the last day of practice rounds for the 2022 PGA Championship at Tulsa Southern Hills. It started early and became a real concern, especially with many parents bringing children along. With EMSA issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Wednesday it's an important reminder to stay hydrated during this warm summer-like weather.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy