Southern Hills Residents React To PGA Crowds In Their Neighborhood

TULSA — There is less time than you might think, when you wake up at 5:45 a.m. to watch John Daly smash the metaphorical champagne bottle against the metaphorical hull of Southern Hills Country Club to kick off the 2022 PGA Championship, to consider the life choices that brought you to this moment. Call it 30 seconds to brush your teeth, 30 minutes of riding a shuttle through grimmest Tulsa, and then a bit of walking before—at roughly 6:56 a.m.—the man himself emerges onto the first tee to the heartiest shouts the gallery can muster at such an early hour:

TULSA, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO