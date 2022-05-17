Southern Hills Residents React To PGA Crowds In Their Neighborhood

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are a few tents out at Southern Hills, where groups of people are hard at work making sure the practice golf balls the pros are using get cleaned and sorted, then returned. News On 6's Amy Slanchik took us behind the scenes.
The 2022 PGA championship marks the fifth time Southern Hills has hosted the tournament and it is the first course in the country to do so five times. News On 6's Brooke Griffin explains why organizers said Tulsa is so special.
Some of the biggest names in golf are in Tulsa this week for the 2022 PGA Championship. The championship officially kicked off on Thursday morning and golfers are already out on the course at Southern Hills. Sports director John Holcomb was live on Thursday morning with a look at what's...
While the golf world is focused on Southern Hills Country Club, other courses in Tulsa are also reaping the benefits of the PGA Championship. "You had to call earlier to get the tee times set up, because everybody is pretty packed for the week," said golfer Michael Phelps. Tulsan Michael...
Golf fans are feeling the heat at this week's PGA Championship in Tulsa. A hot topic of conversation among fans: the drink prices. News 9's Tevis Hillis stopped by the concessions at Southern Hills Country Club.
TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of cars have been towed from the Tulsa Promenade Mall, which was designated parking for those attending the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. According to the PGA Championship website, off-site parking was designated at the Macy’s Parking Garage at Tulsa Promenade Mall....
It's the first day for free shuttle rides from Promenade Mall to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. But some fans returned to find their cars had been towed. NewsChannel 8's Daniela Ibarra has more from the parking lot.
The PGA Championship has business booming across the city of Tulsa. We caught up with some golf fans grabbing a bite to eat before heading out to Southern Hills. BBD2 Diner Manager Jacob Mix is busy Tuesday morning tending to his customers. Some traveled far and a lot live nearby.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The first round of the PGA Championship is underway at Southern Hills Country Club. Many players have already finished the 1st round Jonathan Huskey joined News On 6 at 4 from Southern Hills with a look at the leaderboard.
TULSA — There is less time than you might think, when you wake up at 5:45 a.m. to watch John Daly smash the metaphorical champagne bottle against the metaphorical hull of Southern Hills Country Club to kick off the 2022 PGA Championship, to consider the life choices that brought you to this moment. Call it 30 seconds to brush your teeth, 30 minutes of riding a shuttle through grimmest Tulsa, and then a bit of walking before—at roughly 6:56 a.m.—the man himself emerges onto the first tee to the heartiest shouts the gallery can muster at such an early hour:
The PGA Championship coming to town means big business for one Tulsa store that specializes in custom golf fittings. Inside Baker’s Custom Golf, Ben Parker is working on his swing and getting fitted for clubs that will help his game. Baker’s Custom Golf has a machine that tracks lots...
TULSA, Okla. — The second day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship begin Tuesday in south Tulsa. While thousands of spectators file in and out of Southern Hills Country Club, it’s important to remember what things are allowed inside and what’s better left at home. Weapons...
TULSA, Oklahoma - The heat was a factor on Wednesday as fans piled in for the last day of practice rounds for the 2022 PGA Championship at Tulsa Southern Hills. It started early and became a real concern, especially with many parents bringing children along. With EMSA issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Wednesday it's an important reminder to stay hydrated during this warm summer-like weather.
