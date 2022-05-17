Aleksandar Rakic suffered torn ACL in knee during fight with Jan Blachowicz
Aleksandar Rakic suffered a torn ACL in his right knee as a result of a freak injury that occurred in his main event fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC Vegas 54. Rakic underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the damage done to his knee, which will require surgery. Typical recovery...
Tony Ferguson has been surprisingly vocal following his brutal UFC 274 front kick knockout loss to Michael Chandler. Whether he’s speaking about his fighting future or calling out doubters, “El Cucuy” is pulling no punches. Among the more odd interactions that the always-unique Ferguson has had in...
Conor McGregor still had a very profitable year, but he’s no longer the highest-paid athlete in sports. That’s according to Forbes, who revealed the top 50 highest-paid athletes’ list for 2022 on Wednesday, with soccer star Lionel Messi at the top after he reportedly earned $130 million through a lucrative contract while playing for Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona along with a multitude of endorsement deals.
Dana White might have a new favorite fighter, even if they didn’t win on The Ultimate Fighter 30. This week’s episode of saw Mohammed Usman fight rival Mitchell Sipe in the second heavyweight bout of the season. While it was Usman who won a unanimous decision, the brash attitude of Sipe definitely caught the UFC president’s attention.
Junior Dos Santos will make his Eagle FC debut on Friday, but it turns out the promotion already has big plans for his future. If the former UFC heavyweight champion is able to get through Yorgan De Castro in the Eagle FC 47 main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced plans to pursue a fight that would book Dos Santos against Fedor Emelianenko in the near future.
According to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, his scheduled exhibition boxing match is back on. The undefeated professional boxer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post that The Showcase in the Skies event — as well as his bout with former sparring partner Don Moore — that was originally slated to take place this past weekend will now take place May 21 in Dubai at the Burjal Arab helipad. FITE currently has the event listed on their current schedule for this Saturday.
A new season of events featuring up-and-coming fighters looking to earn a spot on the UFC roster is slated to begin in July. On Tuesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission approved 10 events for the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will air Tuesday nights on ESPN+.
Tony Ferguson said his call for health insurance at UFC 274’s pre-fight press conference was not his first such request to his promoter. The ex-interim lightweight champion said he broached the issue because it fell by the wayside in a previous UFC meeting. It also led to an unexpected demand when a short-notice fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 272 instead became a fight with Chandler at UFC 274.
Paul Daley is done fighting, for real, with two notable exceptions. On Friday at Bellator 281 in London, Daley bid a fond farewell to MMA competition as he won the final fight of his career with a second-round knockout of Wendell Giacomo in front of an arena packed with English supporters. It was the 64th fight of Daley’s career and his 44th win.
After a mediocre week for UFC Vegas 54, the No Bets Barred podcast returns to dive deep into all the best betting opportunities available for UFC Vegas 55. It’s another 11-fight card on Saturday in the UFC Apex, headlined by a main event fight between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira — and like last week, it’s a tough card to find value in. As such, this week Conner Burks declares himself “The Chalk King” by taking seven bets at minus money. Jed Meshew is a little more adventurous this week, taking a couple of underdog bets, including talking himself into a small play on massive underdog odds from the night’s undercard. Jed also lands on the opposite side of Conner in the main event — so once again our two hosts find themselves in a head-to-head battle.
Dustin Poirier is looking for a fight at UFC 277 on July 30 against “anybody that makes sense.” With the lightweight title picture still a bit foggy with Charles Oliveira being stripped of the championship and needing an opponent for the vacant title, should Islam Makhachev volunteer his services to face Poirier and further separate himself from the pack?
Dustin Poirier has made it perfectly clear that he wants to fight at UFC 277 on July 30 in Dallas, but he can’t seem to get a matchup booked. If “The Diamond” does get his wish, who would be the likely opponent?. This week on Between the...
Dustin Poirier wants it. Nate Diaz wants it. The fans want to see it. Everybody seems into a potential Poirier vs. Diaz matchup, but for some reason, the UFC isn’t putting it together. Why?. On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses that, along...
Davey Grant will celebrate his 10-year anniversary as a UFC fighter next year. It’s a significant milestone for the 36-year-old old bantamweight, even if Grant wishes he had more to show for it than a 5-5 record over just 10 octagon appearances, because it’s a milestone that at one point in his career felt improbable for Grant to ever reach.
Manel Kape will still be able to fight at UFC 275 despite a recent drug-testing scare. The 28-year-old flyweight tested positive for trace amounts of the M3 metabolite DHMCT in an out-of-competition drug test administered in Nevada this past April. The M3 metabolite is the same long-term metabolite that has chased former UFC champion Jon Jones and several other UFC fighters in recent years. At a Tuesday meeting in Las Vegas, the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) voted unanimously to monitor Kape’s situation and help the fighter receive a pathway to being re-licensed in the state of Nevada as long as he passes two USADA-administered drug tests by September 30.
The UFC will finally make its highly-anticipated debut in French territory on Sept. 3, setting up the octagon at the Accor Arena. Tickets will go on sale on June 23, the company announced Thursday. The promotion has yet to officially announce any matchups for the card, but middleweights Robert Whittaker...
Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, and if it has to happen in Brazil, that’s fine with them. “When we see how much is going with Charles Oliveira, I don’t think he can do anything with Islam on the ground, and of course Islam is very good in stand up, too,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “Last couple years, people don’t even touch him. All these guys, they’re good strikers and they don’t even touch him. Islam dominated all of them and the last 11 months, Islam finished four opponents. Finished all of them. This is going to be fair if he fights with Charles for vacant title, because now there’s no champion in the lightweight division. Of course, Charles deserves this, but there is no champion.
Brad Riddell will look to get back in the win column and slow down a surging lightweight contender at the UFC’s biggest event of the year. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Riddell will face Jalin Turner at UFC 276, which takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will serve as the capper to the promotion’s International Fight Week. Turner’s management team Iridium Sports first revealed the booking on social media.
UFC welterweight Michel Pereira is dealing with a DUI case in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting has learned. The incident won’t affect his upcoming fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which is set as the co-main event of UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday at UFC APEX. Speaking with MMA Fighting on Wednesday,...
DAMN! They Were Good is a new podcast where we celebrate the careers of some of our favorite fighters ever, and there is no better place to start than with Carlos Condit. Condit is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of MMA. Aside from being one half of arguably the single greatest fight of all-time — his bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 195 — the WEC welterweight champion delivered countless unforgettable moments in a career that spanned multiple generations of the sport. Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee get together to remember those moments and celebrate the career of the only man violent enough to bear the moniker “The Natural Born Killer.”
Joe Rogan thinks Charles Oliveira got screwed. At UFC 274, Oliveira faced Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be his second lightweight title defense, but there was one small problem: Oliveira didn’t make weight. The lightweight champion came in .5 pounds over the 155-pound weight limit and was unable to cut the necessary excess despite being given an additional hour to do so. As a result, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title, a UFC first. He still fought Gaethje at UFC 274, winning by first-round submission and now “Do Bronx” is no longer the champion and for UFC commentator Joe Rogan, that’s a raw deal.
