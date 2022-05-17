Aleksandar Rakic suffered torn ACL in knee during fight with Jan Blachowicz

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, and if it has to happen in Brazil, that’s fine with them. “When we see how much is going with Charles Oliveira, I don’t think he can do anything with Islam on the ground, and of course Islam is very good in stand up, too,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “Last couple years, people don’t even touch him. All these guys, they’re good strikers and they don’t even touch him. Islam dominated all of them and the last 11 months, Islam finished four opponents. Finished all of them. This is going to be fair if he fights with Charles for vacant title, because now there’s no champion in the lightweight division. Of course, Charles deserves this, but there is no champion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO