SUMTER, S.C. — Dr. William Wright, Sumter School District's pick for new superintendent, is no stranger to education. As a boy, his mother gave him a glimpse of his future. "My mother was a career educator, so she was working in the school," Dr. Wright said. "So, I started as a substitute teacher. The thing about education is once you get involved in education, it's kind of difficult to get out of it because you get to impact the lives of students.”

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO