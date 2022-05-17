Officials say Vigo County is safer with new CPR device

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Every fire district in Vigo County will now be equipped with an automated CPR device.

Previously, a few volunteer fire departments in the area did not have an automated CPR device.

The ‘Lucas 3’ device was developed by Stryker in 2019, and it is expected to make chest compressions easier. Rescue officials agree that giving CPR is a physically demanding practice. Otter Creek Assistant Fire Chief Jarred Rankin said that this new device will save lives and benefit the county.

“It will provide those much needed chest compressions at the needed rate and the needed depth,” Rankin explained.

The county paid for 13 of these devices. A total of $394,000 is coming from the Vigo County Council and the Vigo County Health Department to acquire the devices. Vigo County Councilman Aaron Loudermilk said that he believes these will benefit the county.

“Several fire districts that I’ve spoken to in the county have told me stories about lives being saved,” Loudermilk explained. “So yes, I think it’s going to have a huge impact in this community.”

Cardiac situations are unpredictable and can happen at any moment. Rankin said that paramedics in the county are now in better positions to handle these situations thanks to the Lucas 3.

“It’s going to provide that perfect chest compression every single time regardless of whatever situation we’re put in.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.