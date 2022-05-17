School board candidate forum to tackle questions from students, educators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Candidates running for school board will face off again Tuesday evening and will field questions from students and educators.

The public forum kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at St. Phillip Monumental AME Church on Jefferson Street and will be streamed on this page. Students and educators from across the county submitted their questions beforehand.

Board president candidates debating include:

Roger Moss

Todd Rhodes

Tye Whitely

District 5 candidates include:

Paul Smith

Theresa Watson

District 6 candidates include:

David Brigman

District 8 candidates include:

Tonya Howard-Hall

Coco Papy, director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center is hosting the forum. Papy says voter turnout is important in school board races.

“Deep Center is just one of the many community organizations that partner with the district to meet the multifaceted needs of youth and adults. For us, having our community invested in the turnout of this race is crucial,” Papy said. “Beyond the practical tasks, effective school boards set a vision for a community’s young people, ensure transparency and accountability, and advance and create policies that impact youth and their families, as well as teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrative staff.”

Molly Lieberman, Loop It Up Savannah executive director, said the forum will showcase the broad impact the school board race has on local communities.

“The hosting organizations have a broad reach into a diversity of sub communities in Savannah and coming together to host this forum is our way of saying that this election really matters to us and to the communities that we serve,” Lieberman said. “We chose to use questions from students and educators for this forum because we believe that it is critical to always keep the ‘why’ at the center of the conversation. By centering issues that are important to our students and educators, we hope to create an opportunity for Savannah to focus on the heart of the matter and make voting a priority on May 24.”

“As advocates of the immigrant community of Chatham County, we are excited to hear what the candidates have to say about providing better services for immigrant students and their parents,” said Daniela Rodriguez, executive director for Migrant Equity Southeast. “During past similar forums, issues concerning Latino and immigrant students have not been mentioned at all. We are ready to see some change.”