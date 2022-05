ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County School District is seeing just how many students are vaping at their middle and high schools. They installed vapor sensors in the school bathrooms. The detectors can recognize smoke in the air and decipher whether that smoke contains nicotine, tobacco or THC. Once the smoke hits the sensor, it sends an email to the administration. The administration can then send faculty to check the restroom.

