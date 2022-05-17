Four-vehicle crash on far west side leaves two injured

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in a car accident on the East Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday along the Interstate 35 access road at the Binz-Engleman exit. Investigators say it appears the woman was speeding when she lost control drove off the highway and crashed....
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a that destroyed a West Side house. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home off Buckskin Lane, just North of Highway 90. Investigators say the homeowner wasn't home at the time of the fire. Neighbors...
SAN ANTONIO - A search is underway for a gunman accused of shooting a man several times in possible road rage incident. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near Luckey River and Luckey Pond along Highway 90 in Southwest Bexar County. Deputies said the victim was riding a...
2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the far west side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Two people received injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck Monday night on the far west side. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:27 p.m. on Potranco and Stevens Pkwy [...]
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around midnight to the Vintage at Oak Hill Apartments in the 1540 block of Babcock Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than 2 weeks since these murders have gone unsolved, and now police need your help. The murders happened just after 11 p.m. on May 1 at The Arbors on Rustleaf Apartments off Rustleaf Drive near W. Military Drive on the Southwest Side. When police...
SAN ANTONIO - A brutal beating caught on camera. Police are looking for the man accused of beating a mother and daughter and an employee inside a tire shop. “San Antonio Police do your job,” said Jose Terrazas. “I need this guy brought to justice." Terrazas and his...
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old suspect was apprehended months after a shooting at a South Side park that left two teenagers hospitalized and one of them paralyzed. Roman Aaron Belle was arrested Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the city’s East Side. Police said they initially responded to a call for a shooting near Aransas and Cardiff. About 10 minutes later, someone called 911 to report a shooting victim in the 300 block of Bellinger.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital another in jail after a fight on the Northeast side. At around 2:30 A.M. Thursday, San Antonio police were called to the Flats at 9338 apartments on Perrin Beitel. That’s where two men got into an argument and...
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man killed in an early morning motorcycle crash on the city’s North Side on Sunday. John Abram DeLaGarza died after crashing just before 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of US Highway 281. According to...
SAN ANTONIO – Clean-up is underway after an overnight fire at a taco restaurant on the city’s South Side. The fire was called in by a police officer just after 3 a.m. at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco in the 5300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Highway 281 and Loop 410.
