INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure on I-80 in Jefferson County May 20 through 22, 2022. For this weekend closure, the Exit 81: Hazen Eastbound ramps will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on May 20 to 12:00 a.m. on May 22 for milling and paving. To detour, take Exit 78: Brookville, follow U.S. 322 East to re-enter I-80 at Exit 86: Reynoldsville.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO