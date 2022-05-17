Is your car’s AC ready for summer heat?

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With the weather heating up, it’s important to know how to properly maintain your car’s air conditioning.

Your AC unit works year-round, and when summer comes it’s time to make sure it’s working properly. Performance Auto Care owner Jacob Johnson said there’s no way to patch an AC unit once the damage is done. Parts are hard to come by nowadays due to shortages in the auto industry, making it all the more important to take care of your AC units.

”Refrigerant can leak out,” Johnson said. “You, you can develop issues you don’t know about until it starts getting hot outside. The AC unit has oil in it that can evaporate overtime. So to reduce wear and tear, getting your AC serviced at the beginning of summer is a good idea.”

Products like “EZ Chill” are available at any auto part store to aid AC units. The product replaces the refrigerant in the unit. This is a short-term solution until a service can be complete.

