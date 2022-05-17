ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Is your car’s AC ready for summer heat?

By Alyssa Storm, Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYJgQ_0fgPTWi800

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With the weather heating up, it’s important to know how to properly maintain your car’s air conditioning.

Your AC unit works year-round, and when summer comes it’s time to make sure it’s working properly. Performance Auto Care owner Jacob Johnson said there’s no way to patch an AC unit once the damage is done. Parts are hard to come by nowadays due to shortages in the auto industry, making it all the more important to take care of your AC units.

Manhattan brewery releases ‘Tang Party’ beer

”Refrigerant can leak out,” Johnson said. “You, you can develop issues you don’t know about until it starts getting hot outside. The AC unit has oil in it that can evaporate overtime. So to reduce wear and tear, getting your AC serviced at the beginning of summer is a good idea.”

Products like “EZ Chill” are available at any auto part store to aid AC units. The product replaces the refrigerant in the unit. This is a short-term solution until a service can be complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Evans United Carnival provides thrills for all ages in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evans United Carnival has been a tradition in Topeka for several years. The carnival arrives shortly after school is out for the summer and stays for several days, providing delicious carnival style cuisine, games that will test your skills and rides everyone can enjoy. The carnival is set up in the Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rescue truck for sale from Topeka fire district

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have you ever wanted to own a genuine fire rescue truck? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck! The Shawnee County Fire District #4 is selling a 1998 Ford F-350 XL Diesel Power Stroke 4WD Medium Duty Rescue Truck with a Central States 13-foot Rescue body. The vehicle has been […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cleaning business works to help Topekans recover after storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After Tuesday night’s storm, one local company’s phone has been ringing off the hook with restoration and cleaning needs. Chavez Restoration and Cleaning in Topeka began receiving calls Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. from customers battling with storm damage. They said around 70 calls have come in just today with a majority […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Golden Eagle Casino debuts new bar section

HORTON (KSNT) – Local gamblers will have something new to try out the next time they visit the Golden Eagle Casino in Horton. On Thursday, May 19, the casino celebrated the grand opening of their new “Eagle’s Nest Bar” with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After careful planning and the pandemic, the casino was able to […]
HORTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Cars
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KSNT News

Kitchen fire in Manhattan causes $20,000 in damage

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department has released the details of a kitchen fire they responded to on Thursday afternoon. According to the MFD, they received a call at 2:07 p.m. on May 19 regarding a fire at 208 Parker Dr. When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story duplex with light smoke emanating […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Expect delays on US 24 till early June

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Delays can be expected on US 24 between Silver Lake and Topeka until early June, that’s the word from the Kansas Department of Transportation. A milling and overlay project will create 15-minute delays for motorists traveling between Topeka and Silver Lake, Monday through Saturday, until early June, according to KDOT. Bettis […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Upward lightning caught on video during swath of storms

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News meteorologist Ryan Matoush captured some pretty amazing moments Tuesday night as storms swept through northeast Kansas when he pointed his phone at the sky. The large swath of storms affected 13 counties and lasted until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Matoush caught upward-moving lightning in slow motion in his 13-second […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Air Conditioning#Vehicles#Ac#Performance Auto Care#Tang Party#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

TFD: Topeka house fire may have been intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has released a report following a house fire in Central Topeka on Thursday. According to the TFD, they received a call about a house fire in progress at 12:45 p.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-story home. Fire crews began an offensive […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Ride of Silence brings awareness to bicyclist safety

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cyclists rode in silence in Topeka on Wednesday night, joining a world-wide event to honor those who have been killed or injured while bicycling. This is Topeka’s ninth year to participate in the ‘Ride of Silence’, a somber event where members of the community come together for a 10-mile ride. Cyclists took […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Topeka Blues Society brings back Summertime Blues concerts at Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society kicked off the summer with their Summertime Blues Concerts at the Gage Park Amphitheater on Wednesday. May 18’s concert performance was by Donnie Miller and the Rude Awakening. Upcoming concerts include: June 15th, The Josh Vowell Band July 20th, Stranded in the City August 17th, Stone Cutters Union […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Sadie

LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – The Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet. Sadie is about 9 weeks old and is a mixed pointer. She weighs about 10 pounds and has been at the shelter since May 10. For more information, watch the video above or click […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka details open positions, summer program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Boys & Girls Club of Topeka is enrolling for its summer program and is holding open interviews this weekend for the teen center. Jennifer LeClair with BGCT stopped by the 27 News morning show with details. BGCT is holding open interviews for its teen center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Combat Air Museum to acquire new jet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be acquiring an F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft, according to an announcement from the museum on Thursday. This addition was approved by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio last month. According to the museum, Worldwide Recovery has scheduled the historic aircraft […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Carnival coming soon to Topeka, here’s how to get tickets

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The carnival is heading to the capital city this week for a 10-day stay that you don’t want to miss. Starting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m., the Evans United Shows Carnival will be open in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The carnival is inviting people of all ages […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas

KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon. AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006. The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

More Kansans caught going 100 mph, gets expensive fast

KANSAS (KSNT) – In 2021 The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote 3,309 tickets for motorists going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Ben Gardner who works for Troop C, which covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas. That number is a dramatic increase from 2,823 tickets in 2020, and 1,758 tickets in 2019. According to Gardner, a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy