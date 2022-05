LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest Louisville COVID numbers shows the metro has the highest number of confirmed cases in the last four months. “It’s a much lower rate than we’ve seen previously, which is a good thing, but it is up,” Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer at UofL Health said. “If you look across the nation, we’re also seeing an increase in the number of tests positive in New York City and moving from the East Coast as well as the West Coast.”

