Riverhawks Top Fishermen in Opening Round of Districts

Toledo pitcher Bethany Bowen winds up to toss a pitch to a Tenino batter on March 16.

At Chehalis

RIVERHAWKS 15, FISHERMEN 0

Ilwaco 000 XXX X — 0 0 0

Toledo (11)31 XXX X — 15 18 1

Ilwaco Pitching — Patana 0.2 IP, 12 hits, 11 ER, 3 BB; McKinstry 2 IP, 6 hits, 4 ER; Highlights — N/A

Toledo Pitching — Bowen 3 IP, 0 hits, 8 K; Highlights — Marcil 2-3, 2 runs, 5 RBIs, 2 HR; Clark 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, HR; Williams 2-3, run, 3 RBIs;

Keeping its season alive, the Toledo softball team upended Ilwaco in the first round of the 2B District 4 tournament at Recreation Park in Chehalis, 15-0, in three innings.

In a loser-out game, the Riverhawks were dominant, with Bethany Bowen pitching a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts to help pace the home team.

At the plate, Abbie Marcil launched two home runs for five total RBIs and two runs scored. Greenlee Clark added another home run on a 3 for 3 day at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Brynn Williams went 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Toledo will advance to the district quarterfinals against Pacific No. 1 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Wednesday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia at 2 p.m.