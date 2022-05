Kevin Kopp, who works the scale at the Cudjoe Key Transfer Station for the Solid Waste Department, was named Monroe County’s employee of the first quarter for 2022. On Wednesday in Key West, he was recognized by the Board of County Commissioners for his dedication to Monroe County residents, noteworthy performance, and positive impact on the community. He started with Monroe County Solid Waste in 2019.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO