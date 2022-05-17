Lawsuit filed against Tampa City Councilor

PORT RICHEY — City Council members discussed the merits of an underpass project that was initially proposed in 2014 as part of a west Pasco redevelopment plan. City Manager John Dudte introduced the topic and its timing, as he found out from a Pasco Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that a parcel of property has become available along Baylea Avenue. The property will give the city access under the U.S. Highway 19 bridge and over to Catches Waterfront Grille.

PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO