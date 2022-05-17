Lawsuit filed against Tampa City Councilor

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa city councilor says it may be necessary to investigate the mayor’s office to see if it is playing politics with public records. At Thursday's Tampa City Council meeting, Orlando Gudes sat back as his lawyer did the talking for him, blasting the city's $200,000 payment to the woman accusing him of sexual harassment.
Rents in Tampa have increased by 37.5% over the last year. The Tampa City Council Thursday voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants a 60-day notice of rental increases. The ordinance only counts for increases over 5% and adds a requirement that month-to-month lease terminations have...
PORT RICHEY — City Council members discussed the merits of an underpass project that was initially proposed in 2014 as part of a west Pasco redevelopment plan. City Manager John Dudte introduced the topic and its timing, as he found out from a Pasco Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that a parcel of property has become available along Baylea Avenue. The property will give the city access under the U.S. Highway 19 bridge and over to Catches Waterfront Grille.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - African American religious leaders in St. Petersburg have said who they want to redevelop Tropicana Field as Mayor Ken Welch is less than two months from picking a developer out of two finalists. They’ve picked Sugar Hill as the developer to repurpose the 86 acres of...
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser's Office has opened an inquiry into whether Tampa City Councilor Orlando Gudes lives in his district. The inquiry will look into whether he is improperly claiming a homestead exemption. Because he is a former police officer, public records laws exempt his home...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has a big decision to make in the coming weeks regarding the future of the Tropicana Field site. On Thursday, a press conference with half a dozen faith leaders will be held in St. Petersburg where a major announcement will be made regarding the final developers involved in the redevelopment of the site. They haven’t released specifics of the announcement, but these faith leaders have played an important role in Mayor Welch’s decision process.
The new congressional maps proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved during last month's special legislative session will mean big changes for voters across the greater Tampa Bay region. Among the changes, St. Petersburg will now be represented by two lawmakers instead of one. Democrat Kathy Castor’s District 14 will...
Gudes claimed a homestead exemption on a house outside the district he's supposed to represent. Official documents reviewed by Florida Politics suggest Tampa City Council member Orlando Gudes may have committed election fraud by misrepresenting his home address in violation of Tampa’s city charter, or alternatively committed tax fraud by falsely claiming an incorrect primary residency.
A lawsuit was filed Monday against Tampa City Council Member Orlando Gudes in Hillsborough County. The legislative aide, who previously accused Gudes of sexual harassment is now suing him over defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Gudes Complaint by ABC Action News on Scribd. The court filing states that...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigator with the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board was arrested Wednesday on public corruption charges, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
TAMPA, Fla. - Special operators swooped in near downtown Tampa, putting speed, precision and overpowering might on full-display for those in the city Wednesday. Huge crowds lined the river to take in the demonstration. It was part of the SOFIC conference going on at the Tampa Convention Center, and it included nearly 200 operators from the US and 10 other nations.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself. The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”
TAMPA, Fla. - City leaders took steps on Tuesday to stop crews from demolishing a more than 100-year-old building in downtown Tampa. The demolition would make way for a multimillion-dollar, 55-story condo tower. If built, the tower, called One Tampa, would become the tallest skyscraper on Florida’s west coast with...
As we approach hurricane season, be sure to double check which evacuation zone you live in. Emergency management released recent changes to Pinellas County zone maps. A side-by-side comparison in the video above shows the old evacuation map and the new one. In Pinellas County, for example, emergency management released...
TAMPA, Fla. - Like many other school districts around the country, Hillsborough County is facing staffing shortages – bus drivers especially. Because of this, the county is trying to fill 150 vacancies through two job fairs. Both are held at 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa. Wednesday, May 18,...
Less than a month after announcing plans to open new locations in Pasco County, Woodie’s Wash Shack, a fast-growing car wash chain, has acquired three NASCAR Car Wash facilities in Pinellas County, growing its footprint there from two to five locations. The car washes — located at 8680 Park...
