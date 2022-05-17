ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California manufacturers want state to halt sales tax

By Ashley Zavala, Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California manufacturers want the state to halt taxes on the purchase of new equipment, saying those taxes are hobbling the industry.

It comes as manufacturers aim to modernize production and make it more efficient as supply chain issues continue to impact the nation and the globe.

“It’s simple. We didn’t make up a complicated formula. We just said, ‘If you want to buy something, go buy it, please. You’ll be exempt from the sales tax so you can buy more and create more jobs,’” said Lance Hastings, CEO of California Manufacturers and Technology Association.

Here’s how you can track your ballot in the California Primary Election

Hastings said California taxes both the production equipment and the product at some of the highest rates in the country. In some cases, it reaches up to 10.75%.

Experts note that as innovative as California is the state only attracts 1% of new manufacturing investments in the United States as a result of the financial burdens.

“We help machines and processes and robots move back and forth up and down and around,” Pamela Kan said.

Kan is the owner of Bishop-Wisecarver, a smaller manufacturer in the Bay Area. She notes most manufacturers in California are small and medium-sized.

“Take the sales tax of equipment off the table for small and medium-sized manufacturers. It’s a huge competitive win for us. I’m competing against competitors in lower-cost states. Efficiency is key to me. If I can produce my products more efficiently, by staying on top of the technology and using the latest equipment, it allows me to stay in California and allow my pricing to be competitive,” Kan explained.

Manufacturers said that slashing the tax could give businesses more purchasing power to modernize their equipment to be more efficient and up to date. They also said the industry in California could grow, even more, expanding the workforce and bringing in potentially billions more into the state’s economy.

Judge: California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional

“We are the number one producing state in the country. We have the most employees, 1.3 million, and our proposal, based on one economic study, would increase the manufacturing employment base in California by over 10%,” Hastings said. “So it would add new jobs, and every job in manufacturing supports 2 1/2 other jobs.”

“When we don’t have the ability to make what this state needs, it really puts the state at risk for future growth,” Kan said.

Industry leaders are hoping lawmakers approve their request, either through state budget negotiations this spring or through Assembly Bill 1951.

The bill has no registered opposition.

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno is 11th fastest growing county in California

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California lawmakers move abortion access bills, several others forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “Suspense day” at the California Capitol did not get off to a smooth start after a power outage delayed business for lawmakers on Thursday. By early Thursday afternoon, the California Assembly and Senate appropriations committees began combing through hundreds of bills on the suspense file. The suspense file is reserved for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Woman serving life sentence led fraud ring that got $2M in California unemployment benefits: DOJ

From behind bars, a woman serving a life sentence in prison for murder led a ring that got at least $2 million in California unemployment benefits using stolen identities, officials said Wednesday. Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested five people linked to the ring that used the stolen identities —some of which belonging to California prison […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

May revision hints at the closure of three California prisons

CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — California could be seeing a reduction in its number of prisons over the next three years as Governor Newsom’s May Revision outlined plans to close three California state prisons by 2025. Currently, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) oversees 34 adult prisons. According to the governor, the reason for the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriff Mims, DA Smittcamp endorse Anne Marie Schubert for state attorney general

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Sheriff Margaret Mims, and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno are just a few names in law enforcement that spoke at a press conference on Monday, endorsing Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert for state attorney general. “We’re Democrats, we’re Republicans, we’re independents, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Merced, Mariposa, and Madera counties

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire has announced the suspension of burn permits in Madera, Mariposa, and Merced counties, citing concerns about dry conditions. Cal Fire says the increasing fire danger caused by dead grass and dry conditions prompted the permit suspension. The suspension will go into effect May 23 and bans all residential outdoor […]
