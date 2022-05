Sri Lanka’s economy will “completely collapse” if the political stability in the Asian nation — hollowed by an economic crisis and administrative vacuum — is not restored, the country’s central bank chief has warned. “If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it,” AFP quoted Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe as saying on Wednesday. He also threatened to resign as the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka if the ongoing political impasse, fuelling protests across the country, is not resolved soon.The recent wave...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO