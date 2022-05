(CBS DETROIT) — An Auburn Hills diner and its owners face felony charges for filing false tax returns and failing to file tax returns. The Michigan Department Attorney General says Joo’s Inc, which did business as Makimoto and Makimoto Sushi Bar, is charged with three counts of making/permitting a false sales tax return, two counts of failure to file a sales tax return and two counts of failure to file a corporate income tax return. Officials say the owners, Seok Chu and Hwajeong Joo, ignored the Department of Treasury’s attempt to audit Joo’s Inc. in 2017. An investigation into the business revealed...

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO