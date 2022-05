More than 50 people stood in the hot sun at noon Thursday to pose for a picture and tell a panel of judges, “We are ready!”. Demopolis has applied for acceptance into the Main Street Alabama program, an competitive program that chooses only four or five small cities each year to take part. The formal application was sent in earlier this month. On Wednesday, May 25, Rhae Darsey, who is heading up the effort, is scheduled to make the oral argument for why Demopolis should be chosen from among the 50 or so applicants.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO