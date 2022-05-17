ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Will Have His First Singles Hell In A Cell Match At WWE Hell In A Cell 2022

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will finish their rivalry inside of Hell in a Cell. Cody Rhodes came back to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins, sparking a months-long rivalry between the two of them. Now, got a rivalry will come to an end in one of the signature...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Ted Dibiase
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hell In A Cell#Combat#D Generation X#The American Nightmare
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Neck Tattoo

For years now Cody Rhodes has been trying out different things when it comes to his appearance and the Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck is impossible not to notice. It seems that there are many people in the wrestling world that have an opinion on Cody’s tattoo, but during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated the former Intercontinental Champion noted that no one in WWE has said anything to him about it yet.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Announces Signing Of High School Student (And You’ve Already Seen Her)

That’s a different talent pool. WWE has a lot of wrestlers on its roster but they have to be kept in rotation to keep things fresh. That can be more than a little tricky as the company has to find extra talent to take their places. Sometimes WWE can find them in places you might not expect and that is the case again, as they have signed someone you probably would not have guessed.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
PWMania

Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
WWE
Fightful

WWE 2K22 Releases 'Most Wanted' DLC Featuring Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, More

WWE 2K22 released a new DLC pack today, which marks their second release of the DLC schedule thus far. The pack, which is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, features past characters from the game like Cactus Jack, Vader and The Boogeyman, while also featuring NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell -- who are making their first appearance in a WWE game.
WWE
Fightful

Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy