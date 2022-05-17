ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It’s ‘Bruising’ day for Johnny Depp, Heard releases troubling photos

By Elizabeth Rosner, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aq8jL_0fgPOCyx00


Jurors at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’ s bombshell defamation trial were shown photos of the bruised-up actress Monday — as she denied the op-ed at the heart of the case was about her ex-husband.

Heard’s attorneys showed several images of the actress with a red and swollen face from what she said was the troubled former couple’s last fight, in May 2016.

“This is my face after Johnny threw a phone at it,” Heard, 36, testified about the aftermath of the alleged brawl with Depp, 58.

The “Aquaman” actress also defended the 2018 essay she wrote in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”


“What, if anything, in this op-ed is incorrect?” Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft asked.

“Nothing,” Heard answered. “Every word is true.”

“It’s not about Johnny,” she continued. “The only one who thought it was about Johnny was Johnny. It’s about me. It’s about what happened to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBzt1_0fgPOCyx00
Amber Heard gave an emotional testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., May 16, 2022.
Reuters/ Steve Helber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LajJL_0fgPOCyx00
Heard showed photos of bruises from her alleged 2016 altercation with Depp.
MEGA

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over the column, which does not name him. He claims it clearly referenced allegations of domestic abuse Heard made when she filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage in May 2016 — and that it defamed him, causing harm to his career and reputation.

Team Depp’s slideshow


On cross-examination, Depp’s lawyers confronted Heard with several photos taken of the couple at public affairs after alleged violent fights — that showed her without any visible injuries.

One image showed Heard looking fresh-faced next to Depp at Spike TV’s “Don Rickles: One Night Only” special — the day after she claimed Depp possibly broke her nose following the 2014 Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Hvs_0fgPOCyx00
Many people have questioned Heard for using makeup to create the bruises.
AP

“For the record, I don’t know that it was broken,” Heard acknowledged under questioning by Depp attorney Camille Vasquez. “You should have seen how it looked under makeup.”

“Your nose doesn’t appear to be injured in any of these pictures?” the lawyer asked.

“I’m wearing makeup and makeup covers up swelling, right?” Heard answered.

Other photos produced by Depp’s team included the pair attending the 2015 Tokyo premiere of his comedy movie “Mordecai,” which followed an alleged fight, as well as stills from an appearance by Heard on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tizBJ_0fgPOCyx00
The actress shared how Depp threw a phone at her face.
MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpvVu_0fgPOCyx00
Heard’s attorney released the photos of their client.
MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRmJK_0fgPOCyx00
Depp also accused Heard of painting on a bruise with makeup.
AP/ Steve Helber

Heard claimed she had a split lip from a beating by Depp that she covered with lipstick at the time.

Earlier, during questioning from her own lawyers, Heard had detailed her makeup routine for the jury, even holding up a coverup kit.

“I’m certainly not going to walk around LA with bruises on my face,” she said.

The latest from the Johnny Depp defamation trial:

Jurors were also shown a now-infamous photo of Heard with what appear to be bruises on her face — taken at a LA courthouse the day she filed for a temporary restraining order against Depp in May 2016.

Heard became emotional on the stand as she recalled how photographers “just surrounded me as I walked out of that courthouse” and “screamed horrible things.”
Depp has accused Heard of painting on a bruise with makeup that day, a claim she denies.

Heard explained why she decided to file for divorce that month despite Depp’s assurances that he was sober, that he was sorry and that he “wasn’t the monster.”

“I knew if I didn’t [divorce him], I likely wouldn’t literally survive,” she said. “I was so scared.”
Depp’s attorneys did get Heard to acknowledge that she never actually delivered on her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and a California children’s hospital.

“I use ‘pledge’ and ‘donation’ synonymously,” Heard testified.

“I don’t,” Vasquez shot back.

Additional reporting by Snejana Farberov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Don Rickles
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Corden
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Bruises#Amber Heard S#The Washington Post#Reuters
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy