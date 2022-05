CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The issue: Safety on major Cleveland roads, especially after a 12-year-old sixth-grader got hit walking to school two weeks ago. “The car turned north and didn’t see the kid at all,” said Tom Gill, president of Urban Community School on Lorain and West 48th. “She rolled up on the car and rolled off, but it was a pretty scary moment and one that we saw coming, frankly.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO