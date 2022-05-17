ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suisun City, CA

Teen killed in Suisun City hit-and-run

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, the Suisun City Police Department confirmed. The victim was identified as James Rabara, a Suisun City resident.

Police were called to the seen of a crash at Highway 12 and Emperor Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Saturday. SCPD tweeted that a pedestrian died from the crash and the driver of the vehicle left the scene. Rabara’s name circulated on social media after the crash, but police waited until Monday to identify him.

SCPD is still investigating the incident, and encourages anyone with information to call (707) 421-7373.

