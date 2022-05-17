Tuesday’s Hot Ticket: Softball, tennis

Butte High at Missoula Sentinel, 4:45 p.m. The Bulldogs hit the road for a key Western AA battle. Butte High is 6-6 in conference and 8-9 overall. Sentinel is 9-2 and 13-6. The Spartans won 13-8 when the teams met April 19 in Butte. Emma Ries hit a home run and...
Butte Central senior Gage Guldseth returns volley during a Southwestern A Divisional match Friday afternoon at the West Elementary Courts. (Bill Foley photos) The wind was bitter cold and unkind Thursday as the Southwestern A Divisional tennis tournament played for about 12 hours in the Mining City. Players, fans and...
Here is the amazing thing about Tom LeProwse: Butte and Bozeman both claim him as their very own. He is loved by Bulldogs and adored by Hawks. Imagine that. He is an icon in both sides of an arch rivalry. That is like being in the Packers Ring of Honor and the Bears Hall of Fame.
New Butte Central girls’ basketball coach Quinn (Peoples) Carter will be a guest on KBOW Overtime tonight. Carter, a state championship player at Butte Central and former MSU-Billings standout, has been an assistant on the BC bench for several years. The school announced she will replace retiring Meg Murphy on May 6.
The Montana High School Association is proud to announce its fifteenth list of inductees to the MHSA/Wendy’s Athletes’ Hall of Fame. The Montana High School Association Athletes’ Hall of Fame is sponsored by Wendy’s. The class of 2022 has five inductees including: Spencer Frederick, Christy Otte,...
MISSOULA — A Butte High singles player and a doubles team will be playing in the girls’ semifinals when the Western AA Divisional tennis tournament resumes Friday. Junior Ashlyn Burnett reached the final four in singles, while seniors Brooke McGrath and Katie Keller moved on to the semifinals in doubles play Thursday.
Montana and Montana State make up half of the teams ranked in the top four of the Hero Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Wednesday. The Bobcats checked in at No. 3 coming off their national runner-up finish in 2021 under first-year head coach Brent Vigen. The Grizzlies were one spot behind at No. 4 after they bowed out in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season under longtime head coach Bobby Hauck.
EAST HELENA — It turns out the Maroons were ready for prime time players. With the lights shining bright Tuesday night, Butte Central’s softball team knocked off East Helena 9-3 for a key Southwestern A victory. The win gives the Maroons a major boost in the race for...
FARMINGTON, Utah — Fourteen Butte wrestlers represented Montana this weekend at the Western Region Championship wrestling tournament. Maverick McEwen and Mason Christian, a pair of Butte High Bulldogs, brought home titles. McEwen won the freestyle title at 160 pounds in the 16U division. He also placed third in Greco-Roman.
As Hank Williams, Jr. asked so many times while singing the theme song on ESPN, "are you ready for some football?" I know, I know, it's pretty much baseball season right now and football isn't until the fall. So maybe a better question would be "are you ready for some football news?" The University of Montana, along with Montana State University and the Big Sky Conference, shared some big news about how we'll be able to watch games for the upcoming season.
Kallie Robbins and Dalan Dagen will represent Montana in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next month in Florida. Dalan Dagen could not possibly have a better teammate next month when he travels to Orlando, Florida for the Special Olympics USA Games. Dagen is going with Kallie Robbins. The two...
It's almost summertime, and you know what that means - it's summer concert season!. There are a ton of concerts happening in Missoula that we can't wait to see this year... but let's expand our reach just a little bit. What's going on in, say, Kalispell?. Well, if you're planning...
The Montana University System has various college campuses all across the state. Three of the most commonly enrolled universities are located in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana. Here is a list of these universities and the numbers of students enrolled in the last few years. Montana State University, located in...
Montana state fish records keep falling. For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new Montana state fishing record for the longnose sucker. Jonathan Miller used a jig to land his 4.78-pound, 22¼-inch fish on May 10 from Hauser Reservoir near Helena.
In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
The Dillon Tribune, with this forum, introduces the two candidates for Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools, the only contested local race on the Primary Election ballot. Robert Michael Miller enters the race as the incumbent, while Michelle Nelon is the challenger on the Republican ballot. For this introductory forum, the...
One of the things that the pandemic took away from us was live music and concerts. To say that concerts are back in Montana, would be an understatement. With several high-profile concerts set to take place in the next several months around the state, concert season is certainly in full swing.
With less than six weeks left before a purchase deadline, the Montana Jewish Project is putting out an urgent call for support as it raises money to buy back the state’s oldest synagogue and establish the first Jewish community center in the Rocky Mountain West. The fund-raising campaign seeks to raise $925,000 to purchase the […]
A pair of Republican candidates with familiar faces will square off in the primary election in June for the party’s nomination for a state senate seat to represent Belgrade. Shelley Vance, a longtime former elected official, and local business owner Bryan Haysom, who ran for a state house seat in 2020, will meet at the June 7 primary. Vance’s husband, Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, has termed out of the seat.
“I like to think of preparing for target shooting like breathing for yoga,” my guide tells me as I line the sight on my revolver up with the moving Texas Star Target. “So inhale now, relax, and then when you aren’t thinking about it as you exhale pull the trigger.”
