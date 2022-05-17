ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother

By Kylee Dedmon
KXII.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The funeral for the young Sherman mother who was murdered in Wisconsin was held Monday afternoon. 23-year-old Emily Rogers moved to Wisconsin 6 months ago, and two weeks ago, her body was discovered in an industrial park in Milwaukee and her boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, 35, has since...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Father of Dallas toddler attacked by coyote reveals how son is doing

UPDATED: A coyote has been shot dead and will be tested for rabies after a Dallas toddler in Lake Highlands was attacked on Tuesday, officials said late Wednesday. Marlo Clingman, a Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman, confirmed the shooting, saying that it was killed by another agency. Original story: As a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sherman, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sherman, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore debuts first Story Walk in Regional Park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When the summer weather rolls in it can be be a challenge to get kids to sit down and read a book, which is why the southern Oklahoma library system has brought the books outside to Ardmore regional park for their story walk. Story walks are...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Community celebrates Dr. Henry Scott

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Dr. Henry Scott holds the key to the city of Denison after he was presented with it at Monday’s Denison council meeting. Dr. Scott spent 63 years in public education, 61 of those years were with Denison ISD. He announced his retirement earlier this year.
DENISON, TX
kswo.com

Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a Facebook post from last night that called out Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for not being at work in the last three months. In his post, retired Stephens County Sheriff Deputy Bill Scott said the citizens of Stephens County...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rogers
Person
Emily Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Milwaukee#Violent Crime#Kxii#Trinity Baptist Church
KLTV

Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another. Wills Point Police said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 2965. Officers arrived to find a crash involving a passenger car and a 18-wheeler. Four juveniles were inside the passenger car, and one man was in the 18-wheeler. Officers immediately began assisting the people on scene.
WILLS POINT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy