Central Texas deputy to make full recovery after shooting

LEON COUNTY, Texas - It's been a week since an inmate escaped from a prison bus in East Texas. The manhunt near Centerville continues for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. Officials want the public to report if they see anything suspicious or know anything that would lead them to Lopez. They're offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

LEON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO