Central Texas deputy to make full recovery after shooting

LEON COUNTY, Texas - It's been a week since an inmate escaped from a prison bus in East Texas. The manhunt near Centerville continues for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. Officials want the public to report if they see anything suspicious or know anything that would lead them to Lopez. They're offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas driver was arrested in North Texas after police found marijuana. The Itasca Police Department night officers stopped a car on May 16 for a traffic stop where the driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights. During the stop, officers found 22...
ROUND ROCK, Texas - State troopers were parked outside of St. David’s hospital Thursday. Inside the Round Rock ER, Brandon Marshall was recovering from the gun shots fired by a trooper and four APD officers. His injuries, according to his family, could have and should have been avoided. "I'm...
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An apparent "senior prank" involving dozens of students at New Braunfels High School left the building damaged and staff members scrambling to clean up the mess, school and police officials said. New Braunfels Police arrived at the school at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen. The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18. Three people...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Costco in North Austin. According to police, the suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Costco on Research Boulevard.
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department arrested a man who was suspected of slashing tires in the Woodlands and Cool Springs neighborhoods on Monday. Police said dispatch received its first call from the 400 block of Evening Star at 3:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles with...
AUSTIN, Texas - Three weeks ago, a man on a scooter was killed after being hit by a car downtown. Now, his mother is speaking out. The crash happened on April 29 at 2:30 a.m. on East 7th Street between Allen and Gunter. Now, a memorial for 32-year-old Adam Gaconnet is there.
JARRELL, Texas - Williamson County deputies and a company from Taylor made sure a man that was saved Sunday will no longer feel the heat. The homecoming for Trino Vasquez involved an escort by Williamson County deputies. Vasquez returned to his home in Jarrell Tuesday after spending the last few days recovering from heat exhaustion.
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Six days after he escaped on foot, a Texas prisoner still hasn’t been caught. New video taken from a passing car shows the moments shortly after Gonzalo Lopez escaped. In the distance you can barely see what appears to be Lopez, 46, running through...
AUSTIN, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed...
Authorities have released more images of the inmate who escaped a prison bus along a rural state highway last week. Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his restraints last Thursday, cut through a metal cage, and attack a prison bus driver while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation at jail units across the state are canceled for Thursday, May 19 due to staff being pulled away to help with the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says until further notice visitors should contact the unit before traveling...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A TDCJ bus parked alongside Highway 6 in Bryan Thursday afternoon had some residents and drivers in the area concerned, but state prison officials tell KBTX it was only a mechanical issue. The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway...
HAYS COUNTY — Four local fugitives on the Hays County Most Wanted list have been apprehended recently. So far in 2022, eight of the most wanted fugitives on the Hays County Crime Stoppers Wanted List have been arrested. 18-year-old Ralph Fabian Rodriguez has been charged in the 428th District...
