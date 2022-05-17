Community mourns murdered cyclist

AUSTIN, Texas - Three weeks ago, a man on a scooter was killed after being hit by a car downtown. Now, his mother is speaking out. The crash happened on April 29 at 2:30 a.m. on East 7th Street between Allen and Gunter. Now, a memorial for 32-year-old Adam Gaconnet is there.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An apparent "senior prank" involving dozens of students at New Braunfels High School left the building damaged and staff members scrambling to clean up the mess, school and police officials said. New Braunfels Police arrived at the school at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a...
ROUND ROCK, Texas - State troopers were parked outside of St. David’s hospital Thursday. Inside the Round Rock ER, Brandon Marshall was recovering from the gun shots fired by a trooper and four APD officers. His injuries, according to his family, could have and should have been avoided. "I'm...
One person is dead after a traffic collision Thursday in East Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:33 p.m. in the 9000 block of Johnny Morris Road, just south of the intersection with Hwy 290. Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was declared deceased at the scene. ALSO...
A man arrested at Barton Springs Pool on Sunday is facing a felony charge of indecency with a child. According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Moses Adrian Gutierrez is charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child (sexual contact). It happened Sunday, May 15, at the public pool located in...
KYLE, Texas — A teen from Kyle, Texas, is missing. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 18 that Eunice Aguirre hasn't been seen by her family since April 30. The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old left her residence in Kyle on April 30 and has not returned home.
AUSTIN, Texas — An individual is dead after they were struck by a train near Downtown Austin early Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. that medics responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at 1003 W. Third Street.. An adult was declared dead at the scene.
An Austin Independent School district parent alleges her child was assaulted on campus by an employee. AISD has launched an investigation but the parent tells CBS Austin the situation is causing emotional and physical damage to her child. “I pick my baby up, he’s crying his face is red. His...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Costco in North Austin. According to police, the suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Costco on Research Boulevard.
A Union Pacific cargo train hit a man in his 40s, killing him Thursday morning, Austin police said.The train's driver called the police after the train hit the man at around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Orchard Street, near Fifth Street and Lamar Boulevard. Police have not released the identity of the man.
AUSTIN, Texas — A rising star in the world of competitive cycling was the victim of an apparent homicide in East Austin. Moriah Wilson, 25, was found bleeding and unconscious by a friend at a house located Maple Avenue, according to Austin Police Department. Police received a call on...
City officials are responding after the former Candlewood Suites hotel in far Northwest Austin, purchased by the city as future supportive housing for people exiting homelessness, was broken into and vandalized on May 5, causing an undetermined amount of property damage and stoking the fears of neighbors vocally opposed to Austin's plans for the building.
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty people were moved from a homeless encampment in South Austin to temporary shelters on May 18, according to the City of Austin. The people experiencing homelessness were moved to city-owned Northbridge and Southbridge shelters as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Link (HEAL) initiative. According to...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking for help. The shelter is currently flooded with dogs and has nowhere to put them. The shelter is asking that people donate, foster, volunteer, reunite and share the news. The shelter is trying to find temporary and permanent...
AUSTIN, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed...
