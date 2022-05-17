Community mourns murdered cyclist

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Costco in North Austin. According to police, the suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Costco on Research Boulevard.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO