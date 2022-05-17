ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Woman found dead inside Miami Twp. house after shooting prompts SWAT standoff

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman was found dead inside a Miami Twp. home following a standoff that started as a report of a person shot Monday night, according to Miami Twp. police.

Officers were called to a house in the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday on reports of a domestic violence incident involving a husband and wife, a Miami Twp. police spokesperson said in a media release Tuesday morning.

A man was found with a gunshot wound when officers arrived on scene to investigate. The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

A woman, believed to be the suspected shooter, barricaded herself inside the house, prompting a response from Montgomery County Regional SWAT officers with an hours-long standoff following.

SWAT units entered the house around midnight and found the woman dead, the spokesperson said. The name of the woman was not released pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

