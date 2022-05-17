ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Luis Severino, Yankees shut down Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QcoC_0fgPM44o00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKNzF_0fgPM44o00

Jose Trevino blasted a three-run homer and Luis Severino allowed one run on one hit over six innings to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-2 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles to open a four-game series on Monday.

After the Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Giancarlo Stanton’s double that scored Anthony Rizzo in the third inning, Trevino provided the big blow an inning later.

Gleyber Torres singled to left to open the fourth. Joey Gallo then struck out before Torres took second on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s infield single to shortstop.

Two pitches later, Trevino drilled rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish’s fastball off the right-field foul pole to clear the bases and extend the lead to 4-0.

The Orioles pulled to within 4-1 on the first of Anthony Santander’s two solo home runs, as he hit one to right field as a left-handed hitter in the fourth before clearing the left-field fence as a right-handed hitter in the ninth.

The Orioles’ other hit was a single by Rougned Odor in the seventh inning.

Josh Donaldson and Rizzo hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth inning.

Severino (3-0) had seven strikeouts against just two walks to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. He allowed four earned runs on three hits to go along with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings, picking up the win in the Yankees’ 12-8 victory on April 26.

Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga held the Orioles scoreless in the seventh and Chad Green took care of the eighth before turning it over to Aroldis Chapman, who closed it out in the ninth.

Bradish, making just the fourth start of his career, dropped to 1-2 after allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings before being relieved by Keegan Akin.

Akin allowed just one hit to go along with three strikeouts and a walk over 3 2/3 innings.

Donaldson had a game-high three hits, while Torres had two hits and two walks and Trevino had two hits for the Yankees.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 ways Yankees can decrease Aaron Hicks’ playing time

The New York Yankees have their lineup, rotation and bullpen humming as the team blitzes forward in first place in the AL East. Even though catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka rarely join the slugging party, they’ve served as valuable reminders that defense and framing play a significant role in today’s game, and that you don’t need an All-Star slugger at every position to be a complete team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Homer, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
FanSided

5 shortstop trade options the St. Louis Cardinals should consider

The St. Louis Cardinals have a shortstop problem. There are a few internal candidates, but is the best option to go outside the organization for a solution?. The St. Louis Cardinals finally determined Paul DeJong‘s bat was so flaccid they needed to send him back to … well, the Redbirds – the actual ones in Memphis. Something had to change at the shortstop position, and the short-term plan is to give Brendan Donovan and Edmundo Sosa opportunities to earn the starting job.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

‘Nobody likes it’: Orioles’ Trey Mancini responds after Aaron Judge, Yankees take aim at Camden Yards’ left field wall

Asked about comments from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and outfielder Aaron Judge about Camden Yards’ new left field wall, Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole, acknowledged it’s not the first time he’s heard such complaints from visiting hitters. “Nobody likes it,” Mancini said with a laugh. “No hitters like it, myself included.” Both Boone and Judge were critical of the Orioles’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Mariners#The New York Yankees
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Fstoppers

Video Shows Camera Operator Hit in Head by Home Run

During the May 16 Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game, Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta turned on a Craig Kimbrel fastball, lifting it for a home run over the right field fence. Unfortunately, the ball came down on the head of a camera operator standing on top of the outfield wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees ride Luis Severino masterclass to victory

The New York Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series starting on Monday night. Starting pitcher Luis Severino was on the mound, putting together a master-class performance over 6.0 innings. The Bombers are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox, winning the finale thanks to Nestor Cortes putting together another outstanding performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Marwin Gonzalez v. Tyler Wade, Battle for (F)Utility

The Yankees made the somewhat-surprising decision to designate longtime role player Tyler Wade for assignment after the 2021 season, eventually trading him to the Angels in November. Several months passed before the Yankees decided who would take his spot on the bench, and it turned out be one of the non-roster invitees to spring training: former Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy