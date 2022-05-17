ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sotheby’s Second Auction of Storied Macklowe Collection Brings $246 M., For Record-High Total of $922 M.

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYAcC_0fgPLvIV00

Click here to read the full article.

In one of the most widely anticipated auctions in the art market’s history, the second portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $246.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York.

The night brought the vaunted Macklowe collection total to $922.2 million, making it the most valuable single-owner sale ever to be sold at auction and surpassing the total achieved for the Rockefeller collection sale at Christie’s in 2018, which made $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.

The guaranteed group of 30 works sold this week, 19 of which came to the sale with irrevocable bids, soared past its estimated haul of $167.6 million by more than $75 million. It was the second tranche of the 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings to be auctioned—part of a court-ordered sale as part the billionaire couple’s closely watched divorce proceedings—to be offered at the house’s New York headquarters. The first sale staged last November generated $676.1 million, with records notched for esteemed artists not known as major market darlings like Agnes Martin, Robert Irwin, and Michael Heizer.

Sotheby’s auctioneer Oliver Barker led the hour-and-a-half-long sale, which took place in the house’s York Avenue salesroom. Barker welcomed a nearly full room of audience members, among them heavyweight dealers and advisers like David Nahmad, Mary Hoeveler, and Wendy Fischer. Pressure on Monday night was less palpable in comparison to last year’s portion of the sale, where bidders competed for keys postwar works that charged the room with energy.

“There is great value in the consistency of the works in the collection,” said New York art advisor Erica Samuels, who attended this evening’s auction in person. “This sale felt very matter of fact. It was all business.”

Among the works that fetched the highest price on Monday was an untitled deep red canvas by Mark Rothko from 1960 that sold for $48 million. Coming to the sale with an irrevocable bid, it hammered at $41.5 million, going to a bidder on the phone with Gregoire Billaut, Sotheby’s New York chairman of contemporary art department; his client triumphed over a Hong Kong bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s Asia chairman Patti Wong after several minutes. It was still far from surpassing Rothko’s current auction record of $86.8 million, set in 2012 when Orange, Red, Yellow (1961) sold at Christie’s.

A representative for Sotheby’s Japan office won the bid for Andy Warhol ’s Vanitas: Skulls and Self Portraits (1962), a self-portrait overlaid in camouflage patterning, at a hammer price of $16 million, just above its $15 million low estimate. Elsewhere in the sale, bidding from Asia was present, with Hong Kong buyers prevailing for works by Cy Twombly, Sigmar Polke, and Mark Grotjahn that sold for prices between $5 million and $15 million.

Gerhard Richter’s monumental 1975 canvas Seestück (Seascape) , a blurry view of a grey ocean horizon, sold for $30.2 million with premium, hammering at $26 million, or just above its low estimate. It went to a bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s New York contemporary specialist David Galperin.

Another big-ticket item that came to the sale with an irrevocable bid was Cy Twombly’s Synopsis of a Battle (1968), one of the artist’s signature chalkboard-like black canvases with white scrawls; it sold for $15.3 million. Just two bidders—one on the phone with Sam Valette, a London-based Impressionist & modern art specialist, and the other with New York–based contemporary specialist Jackie Watcher—competed for the work. It hammered with Valette’s client at $13.5 million, above its low estimate of $12 million.

An untitled 1961 abstract canvas, painted in canary yellow, orange, and light blue tones, by Willem de Kooning, sold for $17.7 million, going for more than double the $7 million low estimate. The winning bidder was on the phone with Sotheby’s New York head of private sales Courtney Kremers.

A bronze sculpture by Alberto Giacometti titled Diego sur stèle II (1968), a pedestal-like sculpture of an elongated standing figure modeled after the artist’s brother was among the postwar works that saw mild bidding. It sold for $8.9 million, against an estimate of $7 million, likely going to the guarantor.

One of the most suspenseful bidding spars of the night was for a work by Agnes Martin. The long-undervalued artist’s white-striped canvas Every Morning Happiness (2001) made 4 times its low estimate of $2.5 million, finding a buyer on the phone with New York specialist Bame Fierro March for $9.9 million (with buyer’s premium). He triumphed over a bidder in the room for it. That sum, however, came well below Martin’s auction record of $17.7 million, set in November when her monochrome Untitled #44 (1974) sold in the first part of the Macklowe sales. The underbidder went on to win a second work by Martin that was offered, which sold for a hammer price of $5.3 million.

Another silkscreen painting by Warhol, a red-and-black canvas titled Hammer and Sickle from 1976 sold for $6.4 million, against an estimate of $4 million. Sigmar Polke’s Plastik-Wannnen (Plastic Tubs), featuring blue, yellow, and pink plastic wares painted with a clinical precision sold to a client of Sotheby’s Switzerland chairman Caroline Lange for $6.5 million with fees, hammering well above its $3.5 million low estimate. A bronze sculpture by Giacometti, depicting the artist’s brother Diego, sold for $8.6 million, or squarely within its pre-sale estimate of $7 million–$10 million.

Samuels, the New York art adviser, said of the works sold, which represent five decades of collecting primarily spearheaded by Linda Macklowe, show a “collector’s imprimatur,” from which the next generation of art patrons has something to learn.

She added, “These are the artists that represent the styles of art that attracted her: Pop, Abstract Expressionism, and Minimalism—in essence, the art of her times.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

27-Year-Old Painter Anna Weyant Becomes Youngest Artist to Join Gagosian Amid Rumors of Romantic Relationship

Click here to read the full article. With her market on the rise, painter Anna Weyant has joined Gagosian, the mega-gallery empire with 19 locations worldwide. At 27, she is the youngest artist currently on the roster of Gagosian, where she will have a solo show in New York this fall. The representation is exclusive, meaning that Weyant will no longer be showing with any of her previous galleries, including Blum & Poe and 56 Henry, the enterprises that helped propel her to larger fame within the art world. She had her first show with Blum & Poe just last year...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

H. R. Giger’s Alien Sculpture That Appeared on Iconic Metal Album Cover Heads to Sale at New York Fair

Click here to read the full article. At this year’s Independent Fair in New York, there are the requisite “rediscoveries,” like Birgit Jürgenssen, straight from the Venice Biennale to Galerie Hubert Winter’s booth, and the semi-unexpected oddities, like Renate Druks’s perplexing paintings of cats, now on view in a showcase courtesy of the Ranch. But nothing makes an impression in quite the same way as a pair of outstretched alien hands that loom over one floor of this fair. Made from aluminum and affixed to a peace sign, those hands are part of a 1993 H. R. Giger work known as...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Thirty Pre-Hispanic Artifacts Claimed by Mexico to Be Auctioned in Paris

Click here to read the full article. The Mexican government called on France Tuesday to halt the sale of 30 pre-Hispanic artifacts, the latest salvo in Mexico’s battle to stop what it has called previously “illicit trade in cultural goods.” The artifacts, which include Mayan and Teotihuacán objects valued between roughly $79,000 and $127,000 total, are slated to be auctioned in a May 13 sale by the Paris-based auction house the Cornette de Saint Cyr. Of the 358 objects to be offered, the Large Standing Figure (250-650 C.E.) is expected to fetch the highest price, with a presale estimate between $26,000 and $47,000....
AMERICAS
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Shatters Estimates to Sell for $57.5 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A collector just gave whole new meaning to the phrase “feeling blue,” after snapping up the world’s largest blue diamond to ever come to auction. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut diamond, sold Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to an anonymous buyer by telephone, according to the auction house. The gem, the only blue diamond over 15 carats to ever appear at auction, had a pre-sale high estimate of $48 million. When the bidding was over, it had hammered down for nearly $10 million more: $57,470,391. “The De Beers Blue captivated me...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mansionglobal.com

Richard Gere Finds a Buyer for His $28-Million Estate in Upstate New York

Actor Richard Gere has found a buyer for his sprawling country compound in upstate New York, which he put on the market for $28 million last October. The listing went into contract Thursday, according to records on Multiple Listing Service. Located in Pound Ridge, about an hour’s drive from New...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmar Polke
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Alberto Giacometti
Person
Agnes Martin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
International Business Times

Farmer Discovers Diamond Worth Over $7,000 While Mining; Gem Set To Be Auctioned

A farmer working at a diamond mine in India had a stroke of luck Wednesday as he found an 11.8-carat diamond worth thousands of dollars. Pratap Singh Yadav, who hails from Panna district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, found the diamond from a mine in the Patti area while working on the leased mine, diamond officer Ravi Patel said, according to NDTV.
AGRICULTURE
BET

Adele And Rich Paul Move Into $58 Million Mega Mansion In Beverly Hills

Adela and Rich Paul make their relationship official, and have moved in together!. The singer, who rarely speaks about her relationship, posted photos of her and her partner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is holding the keys to their new house. The couple paid a whopping $58 million for the stunning mega-mansion, but the asking price was $110 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art World#Auctioneer#Sotheby#Rockefeller#Christie
Robb Report

This Massive 228-Carat Diamond Known as ‘The Rock’ Sold for Nearly $22 Million

Click here to read the full article. The high-value paddles were out in full force at the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva this week, where the largest white diamond ever sold at auction hammered in for $21,894,082. The diamond, nicknamed The Rock, is a 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem that comes with a diamond and platinum pendant mounting signed by Cartier. The Gemological Institute of America certified it as the “largest existing D-to-Z color range pear-shaped diamond” ever graded by their laboratory. It represents a price per carat of $96,000. It wasn’t the only monster-size diamond in the lineup. Christie’s also sold the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
99.9 KEKB

Betty White’s Spectacular Oceanfront Estate Sells for $10.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Betty White's incredible oceanfront estate in California has sold after her death, and the extraordinary property went for significantly above its already hefty asking price. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, and the coastal home that she shared with her husband, the late Allen Ludden, went up for sale in late March of 2022 for $7.95 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Ernie Barnes’s Painting “The Sugar Shack” Just Sold For a Record Amount

Even if you’ve never seen Ernie Barnes’s painting The Sugar Shack on the wall of a gallery or museum, you’re probably familiar with it. Its exuberant depiction of people joyfully dancing as a band plays also appeared on the cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 album I Want You, and it also featured prominently in the comedy Good Times. As for Barnes himself, the fact that his career included forays into both acting and professional football suggests that there’s a great biopic about him just waiting to be made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Jenna Bush Hager Lists New York City Condo for $5.375 Million

Jenna Bush Hager’s Tribeca apartment is coming on the market for $5.375 million. Jenna Bush Hager, the “Today” show host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, is listing her New York City apartment for $5.375 million. The Tribeca condo, in a boutique building with interiors...
REAL ESTATE
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares peek inside palatial new home

Julianne Hough has temporarily waved goodbye to her sunny LA home after moving to New York City for her role in Broadway play POTUS. The actress shared a glimpse inside her new home this week, and while it could do with some furnishing, there's no denying she has an abundance of space – a rarity in Manhattan real estate. Posting a photo of herself sitting on the floor, Julianne acknowledged that her abode needs some personal touches as she revealed she has "one coffee mug" and "no furniture".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy